These Are The 10 Biggest Real Estate Cryptocurrencies

Real estate blockchain has already gained popularity among buyers, sellers and investors as a way to interact with each other and get information on properties. Additionally, blockchain can help the real estate industry with the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to ensure greater transparency. Also, the use of blockchain in real estate can help to expedite contract processes, as well as save time and cost. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest real estate cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Real Estate Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization data of the real estate cryptocurrencies (as of Aug. 24, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest real estate cryptocurrencies.

ATLANT (ATL)

It supports the trading and listing of real estate properties globally. ATLANT aims to develop a simple, transparent, and secure way to trade properties. ATL is down by almost 79% year to date and down over 26% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, ATL is trading at $0.002812, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.15 million. It has an all-time high of $2.70 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.002082 (June 2022).

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT)

Its mission is to help users own and share their assets easily. IHT is down by over 65% year to date and down over 8% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, IHT is trading at $0.0002125, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.21 million. It has an all-time high of $0.4817 (July 2019) and an all-time low of $0.0001719 (June 2022).

Etherland (ELAND)

It aims to change the land property identification management by converting physical documents into IPFS data. ELAND is down by almost 84% year to date and down almost 20% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, ELAND is trading at $0.007787, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.24 million. It has an all-time high of $0.2275 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.004087 (June 2022).

LABS Group (LABS)

LABS Group aims to disrupt investment in real estate through fractionalizing real estate investments. LABS is down by over 84% year to date and down almost 33% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, LABS is trading at $0.0008288, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.80 million. It has an all-time high of $0.1426 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.000754 (August 2022).

Onooks (OOKS)

Onooks aims to develop a community of users who are wary of the fact that real estate is only for the rich. OOKS is down by almost 57% year to date and down almost 26% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, OOKS is trading at $0.2467, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.70 million. It has an all-time high of $1.83 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.06872 (October 2021).

vEmpire DDAO (VEMP)

It is a decentralized Metaverse investment organization, as well as the largest decentralized virtual real estate owner currently operating in this industry. VEMP is down by almost 84% year to date but is up by over 12% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, VEMP is trading at $0.03993, giving it a market capitalization of more than $6.70 million. It has an all-time high of $0.658 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01954 (July 2022).

ELYSIA (EL)

It is a P2P digital marketplace that connects real estate buyers and sellers, as well as enables buyers to search and compare real estate investment opportunities. EL is down by over 14% in the last seven days. As of this writing, EL is trading at $0.00322, giving it a market capitalization of more than $10 million. It has an all-time high of $0.06948 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0006852 (January 2021).

LAToken (LA)

It is a blockchain protocol and platform that facilitates the creation and trading of asset tokens, including blue chip companies, gold, oil and real estate ETFs. LA is down by almost 1% in the last seven days. As of this writing, LA is trading at $0.09054, giving it a market capitalization of more than $34 million. It has an all-time high of $26.01 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01068 (November 2020).

CONTRACOIN (CTCN)

It is a Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which enables agents, brokers and property developers to get exposure to global real estate investors. CTCN is up by over 8% in the last seven days. As of this writing, CTCN is trading at $0.82826, giving it a market capitalization of more than $40 million. It has an all-time high of $2.37 (April 2020) and an all-time low of $0.0141 (April 2021).

Propy (PRO)

It is an Ethereum token that powers Propy, which is a platform for international real estate transactions. Members can use this to pay platform fees, including for modifying and creating title and deed contracts. PRO is down by almost 55% year to date and down over 30% in the last 90 days. As of this writing, PRO is trading at $0.7027, giving it a market capitalization of more than $57 million. It has an all-time high of $6.15 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.02956 (March 2020).

