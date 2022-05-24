These Are The 10 Biggest Securities Companies

After a rollercoaster ride 2020 that sent securities prices tumbling, stockbrokers witnessed significant growth in 2021. The global market helped securities companies boost their assets and client numbers. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest securities companies.

The 10 biggest securities companies

We used the latest available revenue numbers from securities companies to determine the 10 biggest securities companies. We have included only Fortune 1000 companies for our list of the 10 biggest securities companies.

T. Rowe Price Group (>$5.6 billion)

Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, this company offers investment management services, including mutual funds, sub-advisory services and separate account management. T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)'s shares are down by over 37% year to date and by over 34% in the last three months. The company posted net income of more than $2.8 billion in 2021 and over $2.3 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading at over $123, and they have a 52-week range of $112.65 to $224.56.

LPL Financial Holdings (>$5.6 billion)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Diego, California, this company offers investment and business solutions to independent financial advisors. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)'s shares are up by almost 16% year to date and by almost 25% in the last three months. The company posted net income of more than $450 million in 2021 and over $470 million in 2020. Its shares are presently trading at over $185 and have a 52-week range of $127.03 to $220.80.

Franklin Resources (>$5.7 billion)

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in San Mateo, California, this company offers investment management and related services under several names, including Franklin, Templeton, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, LibertyShares, Martin Currie and more. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)'s shares are down by almost 22% year to date and almost 14% in the last three months. The company posted net income of more than $1.71 billion in 2021 and over $780 million in 2020. Its shares are presently trading at over $26 and have a 52-week range of $23.63 to $38.27.

TD Ameritrade (>$6 billion)

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, this company offers securities brokerage services and technology-based financial services. TD Ameritrade is a private company that employs more than 9,000 people.

Intercontinental Exchange (>$6.5 billion)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, this company offers market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)'s shares are down by over 28% year to date and almost 13% in the last year. The company posted net income of more than $4 billion in 2021 and over $2 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading at over $98 and have a 52-week range of $93.45 to $139.79.

Raymond James Financial (>$8 billion)

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, this company offers financial and investment services. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)'s shares are down by over 6% year to date but are up by over 5% in the last year. The company posted net income of more than $1.3 billion in 2021 and over $800 million in 2020. Its shares are presently trading at over $94 and have a 52-week range of $81.96 to $117.37.

KKR & Co. (>$9 billion)

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment and private equity asset management services. KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)'s shares are down by almost 30% year to date and over 5% in the last year. The company posted net income of more than $4.6 billion in 2021 and over $2 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading at over $52 and have a 52-week range of $47.51 to $83.90.

Jones Financial (>$9.5 billion)

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Jones Financial is a privately-owned financial services firm that serves clients in the U.S. and Canada. Jones Financial employs more than 45,000 people.

Charles Schwab (>$11 billion)

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers wealth management, asset management, securities brokerage, banking, custody and financial advisory services. Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)'s shares are down by almost 23% year to date and almost 11% in the last year. The company posted net income of more than $5.7 billion in 2021 and over $3.2 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading at over $64 and have a 52-week range of $61.53 and $96.24.

BlackRock (>$14 billion)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment and risk management and advisory services to institutional and retail clients. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)'s shares are down by over 33% year to date and almost 30% in the last year. The company posted net income of more than $5.8 billion in 2021 and over $4.9 billion in 2020. Its shares are presently trading at over $600 and have a 52-week range of $582.58 and $973.16.

