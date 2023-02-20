These Are The 10 Biggest Soccer Cryptocurrencies

Fan tokens have grown so popular that they are now attracting prominent football clubs to invest with them and become a part of the blockchain revolution. Many well-renowned clubs have come up with a fan token in the last couple of years. These tokens allow fans to increase engagement with their favorite clubs and allow clubs to interact with the fans. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest soccer cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Soccer Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization of soccer cryptocurrencies as of Feb. 17, 2023 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the 10 biggest soccer cryptocurrencies. Here are the 10 biggest soccer cryptocurrencies:

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG)

It allows fans to engage in a wide variety of club decisions. ARG is down by over 4% year to date, bringing its 90-day decline to almost 83%. As of this writing, ARG is trading at $1.45, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $5.4 million. ARG has an all-time high of $9.15 (Nov 2022) and an all-time low of $0.4221 (May 2022).

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR)

It allows AS Roma Football Club fans a tokenized share of influence in the club's decisions through the Socios app. ASR is up by over 25% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 7%. As of this writing, ASR is trading at $2.98, giving it a market capitalization of more than $6.7 million. ASR has an all-time high of $26.69 (Dec 2020) and an all-time low of $1.16 (May 2022).

Juventus Fan Token (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token allows the club's global fans to interact with the club through a mobile voting and polling platform. JUV is up by over 18% year to date but remains in the red for the last 90 days, with a decline of almost 17%. As of this writing, JUV is trading at $3.07, giving it a market capitalization of more than $10 million. JUV has an all-time high of $38.11 (Dec 2020) and an all-time low of $1.85 (May 2022).

OG Fan Token (OG)

OG Fan Token allows fans to influence various team decisions via the Socios Platform. OG is up by over 23% year to date but remains in the red for the last 90 days, with a decline of over 1%. As of this writing, OG is trading at $2.90, giving it a market capitalization of more than $10 million. OG has an all-time high of $23.10 (Dec 2020) and an all-time low of $1.16 (May 2022).

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM)

Like any other fan token, this token allows Atletico de Madrid fans to influence the club's decisions. ATM is up by almost 46% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 11%. As of this writing, ATM is trading at $3.39, giving it a market capitalization of more than $11 million. ATM has an all-time high of $61.12 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $1.90 (May 2022).

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM)

Like other fan tokens, this token allows fans to influence how the team operates. ACM is up by almost 28% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 6%. As of this writing, ACM is trading at $2.99, giving it a market capitalization of more than $12 million. ACM has an all-time high of $24.81 (Feb 2021) and an all-time low of $2.13 (May 2022).

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL)

It gives fans the power to influence the decisions of the Galatasaray Spor Kulübü HQ in İstanbul. GAL is up by almost 70% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to over 116%. As of this writing, GAL is trading at $4.22, giving it a market capitalization of more than $17 million. GAL has an all-time high of $35.35 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $1.47 (Nov 2022).

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG)

It is a fan token that allows fans to help Les Parisiens make the right decisions, earn official products, and more. PSG is up by almost 21% year to date but remains in the red for the last 90 days, with a decline of almost 1%. As of this writing, PSG is trading at $6.53, giving it a market capitalization of more than $25 million. PSG has an all-time high of $61.23 (Aug 2021) and an all-time low of $2.77 (June 2021).

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY)

Launched in March 2021, it is a fan token by Socios.com. CITY is up by over 34% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 12%. As of this writing, CITY is trading at $5.39, giving it a market capitalization of more than $28 million. CITY has an all-time high of $36.90 (Aug 2021) and an all-time low of $3.55 (May 2022).

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR)

Launched in June 2020, it is a utility token created in collaboration between FC Barcelona and Chiliz. BAR is up by over 36% year to date, bringing its 90-day gain to almost 15%. As of this writing, BAR is trading at $4.78, giving it a market capitalization of more than $30 million. BAR has an all-time high of $79.26 (Apr 2021) and an all-time low of $2.43 (May 2022).

