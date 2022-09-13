These Are The 10 Biggest Social Money Cryptocurrencies

Social tokens are the new emerging trend in the crypto market. In simple words, they are a cryptocurrency that a person, creators, influencers, brands or organizations can use to monetize themselves.

These tokens help to eliminate the middlemen, allowing creators to keep all their earned money, as well as retain their artistic control. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest social money cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Social Money Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization of the social money tokens (as of Sept. 8, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest social money cryptocurrencies. For most tokens, we have used the market capitalization data from coinmarketcap.com.

BBSCoin (BBS)

This token is designed for internet forums. BBSCoin aims to help people monetize the virtual credits they earn on the internet forums. BBS is up by over 20% year to date and up almost 38% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, BBS is trading at $0.0000005736, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.05 million. It has an all-time high of $0.00004102 (June 2019) and an all-time low of $0.0000001899 (June 2022).

Yup (YUP)

It aims to reward valuable opinions across the web by using its Yup Protocol, which is a decentralized semi-autonomous social consensus protocol. YUP is down by almost 99% year to date and down almost 26% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, YUP is trading at $0.01127, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.072 million. It has an all-time high of $5.90 (November 2021).

Zoracles (ZORA)

It is a DeFi Oracle platform that aims to come up with a liquidity swap ecosystem to provide users with data, tools, and capital. ZORA is down by over 58% year to date but is up by over 81% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, ZORA is trading at $82.69, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.41 million. It has an all-time high of $3,767.38 (November 2021).

Props Token (PROPS)

It aims to empower users who help digital communities thrive, as well as build a better association between app developers and their users. PROPS is down by almost 87% year to date and down over 25% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, PROPS is trading at $0.0009643, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.49 million. It has an all-time high of $0.1926 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0006098 (July 2022).

HollyGold (HGOLD)

It is a blockchain-based Hollywood movie production company that aims to use blockchain to get token holders indirectly involved in producing movies. HGOLD is down by over 37% year to date and down almost 24% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, HGOLD is trading at $0.1739, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.77 million. It has an all-time high of $14.65 (January 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1179 (May 2021).

Onooks (OOKS)

OOKS aims to develop an integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix. It eventually wants to disrupt the traditional financial structures. OOKS is down by over 58% year to date and down over 13% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, OOKS is trading at $0.2376, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.60 million. It has an all-time high of $1.83 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.06872 (October 2021).

MORK (MORK)

It is social money for the Hackatao art collective and their digital community. MORK is down by almost 90% year to date and down over 23% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, MORK is trading at $0.3646, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3 million. It has an all-time high of $30.26 (November 2021).

Friends With Benefits Pro (FWB)

It is a DAO and cryptocurrency-governed platform for artists and creators. FWB aims to use Web3 tools to develop an ecosystem for creators and artists to express creativity in various forms. FWB is down by over 83% year to date and down almost 7% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, FWB is trading at $10.27, giving it a market capitalization of more than $6 million. It has an all-time high of $628.02 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $4.23 (June 2021).

WHALE (WHALE)

It is a social currency backed by NFT and tangible assets. WHALE aims to work as an asset-backed currency that gets its value from collectibles and digital art instead of gold. WHALE is down by almost 92% year to date and down almost 37% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, WHALE is trading at $1.13, giving it a market capitalization of more than $10 million. It has an all-time high of $61.77 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $1.07 (September 2022).

Rally (RLY)

Launched in 2020, it is an Ethereum token that powers the Rally network. This network uses content sharing and crypto token rewards to develop communities around a brand or message. RLY is down by over 91% year to date and down almost 27% in the last 30 days.

As of this writing, RLY is trading at $0.03138, giving it a market capitalization of more than $100 million. It has an all-time high of $1.40 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02908 (June 2022).

