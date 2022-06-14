These Are the 10 Largest Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

Q1 earnings season started in the second week of April and will end next week. Almost 99% of the S&P 500 companies reported their results by June 3. Of these, 77% have reported a positive EPS surprise and 73% of the companies have reported a positive revenue surprise. About 70 S&P 500 companies have issued a negative EPS guidance and 31 have issued a positive EPS guidance for Q2 2022, according to the data from Factset. Let’s take a look at the ten largest companies reporting earnings next week.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Largest Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

We have ranked the ten largest companies reporting earnings next week on the basis of their market cap (as of June 10, 2022). Let’s take a look at the ten largest companies reporting earnings next week:

Beyond Air

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Garden City, N.Y., it is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company that has developed a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock has lost over 42% year to date and over 1% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $800K in 2021 and over $1.30 million in 2020. Beyond Air is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 16.

IronNet

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in McLean, Va., this company offers cyber security services through its collective defense platform. IronNet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) stock has lost almost 41% year to date and almost 75% in the last year. IronNet is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 14.

Planet Labs PBC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is an earth imaging company with an aim to image the entirety of the Earth daily so as to monitor changes. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) stock has lost over 15% year to date and almost 48% in the last year. Planet Labs PBC is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 14.

Sprinklr

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers enterprise cloud software products. Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) stock has lost over 2% year to date and almost 31% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $490 million in 2021 and over $380 million in 2020. Sprinklr is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 14.

Commercial Metals

Founded in 1915 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company makes, recycles, and markets steel and metal products. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) stock has gained over 6% year to date and over 16% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $6 billion in 2021 and over $5 billion in 2020. Commercial Metals is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 16.

Core & Main

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., this company deals in water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products and services. Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) stock has gained almost 8% year to date but has lost almost 26% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $4.5 billion in 2021 and over $3.5 billion in 2020. Core & Main is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 14.

Jabil

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., this company provides electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in several industries. Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stock has lost over 15% year to date but is up by almost 3% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $29 billion in 2021 and over $27 billion in 2020. Jabil is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 16.

Kroger

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Cincinnati, this company operates supermarkets and multi-department stores, and offers its products under many brands, including Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, and more. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stock has gained over 12% year to date and almost 32% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $137 billion in 2021 and over $132 billion in 2020. Kroger is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 16.

Oracle

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers solutions (products and services) to address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stock lost over 22% year to date and over 18% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $40 billion in 2021 and over $39 billion in 2020. Oracle is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 13.

Adobe

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company provides digital marketing and media solutions. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock lost over 30% year to date and over 26% in the last year. The company posted revenue of more than $15 billion in 2021 and over $12 billion in 2020. Adobe is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on June 16.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

Companies Mentioned in This Article