These Are The 10 Largest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

Last updated on Sunday, July 24, 2022 | ValueWalk

The earnings season is now in full swing, and next week will get even more intense as many mega-cap companies are due to report their financial numbers. So far, about 60 S&P 500 companies have reported their second-quarter results, and on average, total earnings are down -11% from the year-earlier period, according to data from Factset. Also, about 73% of companies have reported earnings per share (EPS) above the estimates, while about 63% of companies have posted revenue above the estimates. Let’s take a look at the 10 largest companies revealing earnings next week.

Ten Largest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization (as of July 22, 2022) of companies to rank the 10 largest companies revealing earnings next week.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  1. Pfizer

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York City, it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops cures for the most feared diseases. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down by over 13% year to date but are up by almost 23% in the last year. As of this writing, Pfizer shares were trading at over $50, while it has a 52-week range of $40.94 to $61.71. Pfizer will announce its Q2 2022 earnings on July 28.

  1. Mastercard

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., it is a payments & technology company that connects merchants, governments, consumers and businesses. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) shares are down by over 3% year to date and down almost 12% in the last year. As of writing, Mastercard shares were trading at over $345, while it has a 52-week range of $303.65 to $399.92. Mastercard will announce its Q2 2022 earnings on July 28.


  1. Procter & Gamble

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, it is a multinational consumer goods company that mainly offers products in the personal care category. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are down by almost 14% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last year. As of this writing, Procter & Gamble shares were trading at over $140, while it has a 52-week range of $129.50 to $165.35. Procter & Gamble will announce its Q4 2022 earnings on July 29.

  1. Exxon Mobil

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company explores, develops and distributes oil, gas, and petroleum products. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by over 43% year to date and up by almost 54% in the last year. As of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares were trading at over $87, while it has a 52-week range of $52.10 to $105.57. Exxon Mobil will announce its Q2 2022 earnings on July 29.

  1. Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers digital payment services, including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions and more. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) shares are down by almost 1% year to date and down over 13% in the last year. As of this writing, Visa shares were trading at over $216, while it has a 52-week range of $185.91 to $252.67. Visa will announce its Q3 2022 earnings on July 26.

  1. Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media applications, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and more. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by almost 45% year to date and down over 50% in the last year. As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares were trading at over $175, while it has a 52-week range of $154.25 to $384.33. Meta Platforms will announce its Q2 2022 earnings on July 27.

  1. Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company deals in e-commerce, digital streaming, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by over 25% year to date and down almost 32% in the last year. As of this writing, Amazon shares were trading at over $124, while it has a 52-week range of $101.26 to $188.11. Amazon will announce its Q2 2022 earnings on July 28.

  1. Alphabet

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a conglomerate holding company that provides subsidiaries with needed resources. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are down by over 20% year to date and down almost 17% in the last year. As of this writing, Alphabet shares were trading at over $112, while it has a 52-week range of $102.21 to $152.10. Alphabet will announce its Q2 2022 earnings on July 26.

  1. Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Wash., this company offers computer software, personal computers, consumer electronics and related services. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are down by over 21% year to date and down almost 9% in the last year. As of this writing, Microsoft shares were trading at over $264, while it has a 52-week range of $241.51 to $349.67. Microsoft will announce its Q4 2022 earnings on July 26.

  1. Apple

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., this company makes and sells smartphones, wearables, tablets, personal computers, accessories and related software. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are down by almost 13% year to date but are up by almost 6% in the last year. As of this writing, Apple shares were trading at over $155, while it has a 52-week range of $129.04 to $182.94. Apple will announce its Q3 2022 earnings on July 28.

