These Are The 9 Biggest Specialty Apparel Retailers

Specialty apparel retailers are those that focus primarily on selling apparel, unlike retailers that deal in a range of consumer goods categories. These stores are in constant competition with department stores, online sellers, catalog retailers and discount stores. However, with U.S. retail sales increasing, we can expect things to improve for specialty apparel retailers. Let’s take a look at the 9 biggest specialty apparel retailers.

The 9 Biggest Specialty Apparel Retailers

We used the latest available annual revenue numbers from specialty apparel retailers to rank the 9 biggest specialty apparel retailers. We have only considered Fortune 1000 companies for our list. Here are the 9 biggest specialty apparel retailers:

Abercrombie & Fitch (>$3.6 billion)

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, this company retails apparel, personal care products and accessories. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) posted more than $250 million in net income in 2021 and a net loss of over $100 million in 2020. Its shares are down by over 41% year to date and by over 48% in the last year. Abercrombie & Fitch shares are currently trading at over $20 and have a 52-week range of $18.31 to $48.97

Urban Outfitters (>$3.9 billion)

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retail corporation that sells through several channels, including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) posted more than $300 million in net income for 2021 and over $1 million in 2020. Its shares are down by over 23% year to date and by over 41% in the last year. Urban Outfitters shares are currently trading at over $22 and have a 52-week range of $17.81 to $42.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (>$4 billion)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this company is a multi-brand specialty retailer that offers apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) brand and intimates, apparel, and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. American Eagle Outfitters posted more than $400 million in net income for 2021 and a net loss of over $200 million in 2020. Its shares are down by almost 50% year to date and by almost 62% in the last year. American Eagle Outfitters shares are currently trading at over $12.60 and have a 52-week range of $11.61 to $38.99.

Mahwah Bergen Retail Group (>$6 billion)

Headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, Mahwah Bergen is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. Mahwah Bergen Retail Group is a private company with more than 30,000 employees.

Burlington Stores (>$7 billion)

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey, this company sells off-price apparel and home products. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) posted more than $400 million in net income for 2021 and a net loss of over $200 million in 2020. Its shares are down by over 40% year to date and by almost 43% in the last year. Burlington Stores shares are currently trading at over $170 and have a 52-week range of $142.41 to $357.34.

Foot Locker (>$8 billion)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in New York City, this company sells athletic shoes and apparel. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) posted more than $850 million in net income for 2021 and over $300 million in 2020. Its shares are down by almost 25% year to date and by over 46% in the last year. Foot Locker shares are currently trading at over $38 and have a 52-week range of $26.36 to $63.98.

Ross Stores (>$16 billion)

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Dublin, California, this company operates as off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) posted more than $1.7 billion in net income for 2021 and over $85 million in 2020. Its shares are down by almost 28% year to date and by almost 31% in the last year. Ross Stores shares are currently trading at over $82 and have a 52-week range of $69.75 to $127.58.

Gap (>$16 billion)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, this company sells clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and kids. Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) posted more than $256 million in net income for 2021 and a net loss of over $600 million in 2020. Its shares are down by almost 40% year to date and by over 66% in the last year. Gap shares are currently trading at over $10 and have a 52-week range of $9.24 to $34.49.

TJX (>$41 billion)

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, this company sells off-price apparel and home fashion products. TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) posted more than $3.28 billion in net income for 2021 and over $90 million in 2020. Its shares are down by over 18% year to date and by almost 5% in the last year. TJX shares are currently trading at over $61 and have a 52-week range of $53.69 to $77.35.

