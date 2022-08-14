These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Airlines Stocks In 2022 (So Far)

After being beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic, airline stocks have bounced back strongly over the last year or so. However, concerns over rising fuel prices have pulled the majority of the stocks down again this year. Still, many analysts believe that airline stocks are poised to offer potential long-term gains to investors if they are willing to weather some near-term headwinds. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing airlines stocks in 2022 (so far).

Five Best Performing Airlines Stocks In 2022 (So Far)

We have used the year-to-date return data (from finviz.com) of the airlines to rank the five best and worst performing airlines stocks in 2022 so far.

Alaska Air Group (-11%)

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Seattle, this company offers air transportation services. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares are down by almost 18% in the last year but are up by almost 12% in the last month. As of this writing, Alaska Air Group shares are trading at over $46 (52-week range of $38.19 to $63.76), giving it a market cap of more than $5.90 billion.

Hawaiian Holdings (-10%)

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, this company offers air transportation services, including cargo handling and passenger flights. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares are down by almost 16% in the last year but are up by over 9% in the last month. As of this writing, Hawaiian Holdings shares are trading at over $16 (52-week range of $12.76 to $24.20), giving it a market cap of more than $800 million.

Southwest Airlines (-9%)

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Dallas, this company offers passenger airline services. Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) shares are down by almost 23% in the last year and down almost 2% in the last month. As of this writing, Southwest Airlines shares are trading at over $38 (52-week range of $34.36 to $56.33), giving it a market cap of more than $23 billion.

Frontier Group Holdings (4%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Denver, this company offers passenger airline services throughout the United States. Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares are down by almost 9% in the last year but are up by over 28% in the last month. As of this writing, Frontier Group Holdings shares are trading at over $13.90 (52-week range of $8.19 to $17.50), giving it a market cap of more than $3 billion.

Spirit Airlines (13%)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Miramar, Fla., this company offers travel services to customers. Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE:SAVE) shares are down by almost 1% in the last year but are up by almost 1% in the last month. As of this writing, Spirit Airlines shares are trading at over $24 (52-week range of $15.92 to $28.30), giving it a market cap of more than $2.60 billion.

Five Worst Performing Airlines Stocks In 2022 (So Far)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings (-27%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Minneapolis, this company offers scheduled passenger services, charter air transportation and cargo services. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares are down by over 40% in the last year but are up by almost 4% in the last month. As of this writing, Sun Country Airlines shares are trading at over $19.80 (52-week range of $17.00 to $36.87), giving it a market cap of more than $1.10 billion.

JetBlue Airways (-37%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Long Island City, N.Y., this company offers air transportation services in the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares are down by almost 42% in the last year but are up by over 10% in the last month. As of this writing, JetBlue Airways shares are trading at over $8.90 (52-week range of $7.87 to $16.65), giving it a market cap of more than $2.80 billion.

Skywest (-40%)

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in St. George, Utah, this company offers scheduled passenger services in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares are down by over 43% in the last year but are up by over 9% in the last month. As of this writing, Skywest shares are trading at over $23 (52-week range of $20.06 to $53.05), giving it a market cap of more than $1.10 billion.

Allegiant Travel (-43%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Las Vegas, this company offers travel services, including scheduled service air transportation, fixed fee contract air transportation and more. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares are down by over 44% in the last year and down over 7% in the last month. As of this writing, Allegiant Travel shares are trading at over $107 (52-week range of $102.99 to $215.48), giving it a market cap of more than $1.90 billion.

Mesa Air Group (-51%)

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Phoenix, this company operates as a commercial aviation holding company that offers regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) shares are down by almost 66% in the last year but are up by over 36% in the last month. As of this writing, Mesa Air Group shares are trading at over $2.70 (52-week range of $2.00 to $9.18), giving it a market cap of more than $97 million.

