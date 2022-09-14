These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In August 2022

Large companies are set to face a new set of challenges in the coming months stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising interest rates, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Many analysts are now predicting a recession, and this could be bad news for general investors.

Thus, it is important that investors own stocks that are less volatile. Large-cap stocks are considered to be less volatile than their smaller siblings.

Moreover, during a bear market, large-cap stocks tend to outperform small-cap stocks, and so, investors might want to add such stocks to their portfolios. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in August 2022.

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In August 2022

We have used the August return data from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in August 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing large-cap stocks in August 2022:

First Solar (28%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., this company makes and markets photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares are up by almost 57% year to date and up by almost 121% in the last three months.

As of this writing, First Solar shares are trading at above $135 (52-week range of $59.60 to $139.91), giving it a market capitalization of more than $14 billion.

Trade Desk (31%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Ventura, Calif., this company offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are down by over 26% year to date but are up by over 48% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Trade Desk shares are trading at above $68 (52-week range of $39.00 to $114.09), giving it a market capitalization of more than $32 billion.

Shockwave Medical (34%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., it is a medical device company that develops products related to the treatment of calcified cardiovascular disease. Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares are up by almost 61% year to date and up over 75% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Shockwave Medical shares are trading at above $261 (52-week range of $113.36 to $314.90), giving it a market capitalization of more than $10 billion.

Wolfspeed (36%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Durham, N.C., this company offers silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices. Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) shares are up by almost 6% year to date and up almost 82% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Wolfspeed shares are trading at above $118 (52-week range of $58.07 to $142.33), giving it a market capitalization of more than $14 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (46%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., it is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and markets RNAi therapeutics. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares are up by over 25% year to date and up almost 59% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at above $210 (52-week range of $117.58 to $236.80), giving it a market capitalization of more than $26 billion.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In August 2022

Ball (-22%)

Founded in 1880 and headquartered in Westminster, Colo., this company offers metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. Ball Corp (NYSE:BALL) shares are down by almost 37% year to date and down almost 9% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Ball shares are trading at above $61 (52-week range of $54.56 to $97.99), giving it a market capitalization of more than $18 billion.

Twilio (-23%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops communications software, as well as offers a cloud-based platform and services. Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares are down by over 71% year to date and down almost 8% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Twilio shares are trading at above $76 (52-week range of $64.29 to $373.00), giving it a market capitalization of more than $13 billion.

Zoom Video Communications (-26%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers video communication products for meetings, chat, webinars and workspaces. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are down by over 54% year to date and down over 21% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Zoom Video Communications shares are trading at above $84 (52-week range of $77.79 to $291.88), giving it a market capitalization of more than $24 billion.

Match Group (-26%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Dallas, this company offers dating products, including Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid and more. Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are down by over 52% year to date and down almost 14% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Match Group shares are trading at above $64 (52-week range of $53.19 to $182.00), giving it a market capitalization of more than $17 billion.

Palantir Technologies (-29%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Denver, this company develops data integration and software solutions. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares are down by over 56% year to date but are up by over 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Palantir Technologies shares are trading at above $8.10 (52-week range of $6.44 to $29.29), giving it a market capitalization of more than $16 billion.

