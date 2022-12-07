These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In November 2022

The S&P 500, which is made up entirely of large-cap U.S. stocks and adequately reflects the U.S. economy, has just managed to come out of the bear market this year so far. In November, the S&P 500 gained 5.4%, a good sign for investors hoping for a recovery in the stock market from its worst year since 2008.

Although the index is still down by almost 17%, some top-performing stocks have been able to beat the bearish trend. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in November 2022.

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Five Best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In November 2022

We have taken the November return numbers of large-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in November 2022. Here are the five best performing large-cap stocks in November 2022:

Advanced Micro Devices (30%)

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops and sells semiconductors. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are down by almost 49% year to date and down over 6% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Advanced Micro Devices shares are trading above $73 with a 52-week range of $54.57 to $156.73, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $120 billion.

Fair Isaac (30%)

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers decision management solutions. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares are up by over 41% year to date and up almost 39% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Fair Isaac shares are trading above $612 with a 52-week range of $340.48 to $637.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15.50 billion.

Burlington Stores (39%)

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Burlington, N.J., this company sells off-price apparel and home products, including women’s apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, and more. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) shares are down by over 31% year to date but are up over 43% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Burlington Stores shares are trading above $200 with a 52-week range of $106.47 to $296.36, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13 billion.

Unity Software (40%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops video gaming software for all platforms, including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) shares are down by over 73% year to date and down over 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Unity Software shares are trading above $38 with a 52-week range of $21.22 to $157.48, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16.90 billion.

Etsy (52%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, this company operates an online marketplace offering handmade products, including shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares are down by over 33% year to date but are up by over 32% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Etsy shares are trading above $137 with a 52-week range of $67.01 to $247.85, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17 billion.

Five Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In November 2022

Here are the five worst performing large-cap stocks in November 2022:

Darling Ingredients (-18%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company develops natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) shares are down by almost 12% year to date and down over 17% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Darling Ingredients shares are trading above $61 with a 52-week range of $55.71 to $87.59, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.10 billion.

CrowdStrike Holdings (-23%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company provides cybersecurity products and services. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are down by over 42% year to date and down almost 31% in the last three months.

As of this writing, CrowdStrike Holdings shares are trading above $118 with a 52-week range of $108.89 to $242.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $29 billion.

Roblox (-25%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company offers online gaming services through its platforms:Roblox Client, Roblox Studio, and Roblox Cloud. Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) shares are down by almost 70% year to date and down over 17% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Roblox shares are trading above $31 with a 52-week range of $21.65 to $125.99, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $20.40 billion.

Lucid Group (-28%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Newark, California, it is an electric vehicle manufacturer. Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are down by over 75% year to date and down over 35% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Lucid Group shares are trading above $9.50 with a 52-week range of $9.40 to $47.59, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17 billion.

ZoomInfo Technologies (-34%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., this company offers a cloud-based platform that provides information on organizations and professionals. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI) shares are down by over 55% year to date and down almost 30% in the last three months.

As of this writing, ZoomInfo shares are trading above $29 with a 52-week range of $23.29 to $67.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11.80 billion.

When individuals think about Reddit stocks, it's not surprising that GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) come to mind. These two stocks were the poster children of the “meme stock" movement in 2021. And they weren't alone. There are a number of speculative stocks that are trending in the social media forum.

The Reddit community, however, is interested in more than low-priced stocks. To be clear, penny stocks still draw a lot of interest from the Reddit crowd. But this is a diverse group of investors. In fact, many of the trending Reddit stocks are companies that are in the portfolio of many retail and institutional investors.

That's why it's worth paying attention to the stocks that are popular with Reddit investors. That's the purpose of this presentation. Here are seven stocks that appear to be sound investment choices for 2023. All of these stocks currently have a consensus analysts rating of Hold or better.

View the Stocks Here .