These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

After a brutal first half of the year, investors were expecting relief in the third quarter, especially after some recovery in July. However, by the end of the quarter, it was clear that the third quarter was no different than the first two quarters.

Almost all sectors were in the red, except for solar stocks. Some retailers also performed well owing to healthier consumer spending, while communications services were the worst-performing sector. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Q3 2022.

Five best Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022

We have used the quarterly return data (from finviz.com) to come up with the five best and worst performing large-cap stocks in Q3 2022.

Enphase Energy (42%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company designs, develops and sells micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are up by almost 58% year to date but are down by almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Enphase Energy shares are trading at above $284 (52-week range of $113.40 to $324.84), giving the company a market capitalization of more than $38 billion.

Trade Desk (43%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Ventura, Calif., this company operates a technology platform for advertising buyers. Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are down by almost 31% year to date but are up by over 2% in the last one month.

As of this writing, Trade Desk shares are trading at above $62 (52-week range of $39.00 to $114.09), giving the company a market capitalization of more than $29 billion.

Constellation Energy (44%)

Founded in 1816 and headquartered in Baltimore, Md., this company generates and supplies clean energy electricity, as well as renewable energy products and solutions. Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) shares are up by almost 8% in the last month.

As of this writing, Constellation Energy shares are trading at above $89 (52-week range of $38.00 to $90.18), giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28 billion.

Wolfspeed (64%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Durham, N.C., this company offers silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices. Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) shares are up by almost 3% year to date and up over 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Wolfspeed shares are trading at above $115 (52-week range of $58.07 to $142.33), giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13 billion.

First Solar (94%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., this company designs, makes and markets photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares are up by over 64% year to date and up over 6% in the last month.

As of this writing, First Solar shares are trading at above $141 (52-week range of $59.60 to $145.74), giving the company a market capitalization of more than $14 billion.

Five worst performing large-cap stocks in Q3 2022

Zoom Video Communications (-34%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., it is a video platform that facilitates communications, including for meetings, chat, phone, webinars, and online events. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are down by almost 59% year to date and down over 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Zoom Video Communications shares are trading at above $75 (52-week range of $71.69 to $291.31), giving the company a market capitalization of more than $22 billion.

Liberty Broadband (-36%)

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Englewood, Colo., this company offers cable, broadband and mobile location technology solutions. Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares are down by almost 50% year to date and down over 17% in the last month.

As of this writing, Liberty Broadband shares are trading at above $80 (52-week range of $74.52 to $177.20), giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion.

Charter Communications (-37%)

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Stamford, Conn., this company offers broadband communications services, including Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares are down by almost 50% year to date and down over 18% in the last month.

As of this writing, Charter Communications shares are trading at above $327 (52-week range of $302.94 to $753.69), giving the company a market capitalization of more than $51 billion.

Avantor (-38%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Radnor, Pa., this company offers mission critical products and services to healthcare, advanced technologies, applied materials, biopharma, and education industries. Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) shares are down by almost 50% year to date and down over 17% in the last month.

As of this writing, Avantor shares are trading at above $20 (52-week range of $19.54 to $42.48), giving the company a market capitalization of more than $13 billion.

