These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In April 2022

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | ValueWalk

April was a cruel month for the stock market. The S&P 500 index dropped almost 9% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index lost over 13% in April, its worst performance since 2008. There were several reasons for the poor show of the stock markets last month, including supply-chain woes, the war in Ukraine, inflation and growth concerns. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in April 2022.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In April 2022

We have used the April return data (from finviz.com) of mega cap stocks to come up with the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in April 2022. Following are the five best performing mega-cap stocks in April 2022:

  1. Walmart (2%)

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., this company offers everyday products at low prices. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are up over 5% YTD and over 8% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $151, and have a 52-week range of $132.01 and $160.77. Walmart posted revenue of more than $570 billion in 2021 and over $550 billion in 2020.

  1. PepsiCo (2%)

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., it is a food and beverage company. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are up over 3% YTD and over 16% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $168, and have a 52-week range of $143.49 and $177.6. PepsiCo posted revenue of more than $79 billion in 2021 and over $70 billion in 2020.


  1. Coca-Cola (4%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, it is a non-alcoholic beverage company. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares are up over 7% YTD and over 17% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $63, and have a 52-week range of $52.28 and $67.20. Coca-Cola posted revenue of more than $38 billion in 2021 and over $33 billion in 2020.

  1. Procter & Gamble (4%)

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, this company offers consumer goods, including Fabric & Home Care, Feminine & Family Care, Beauty and more. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are down over 3% YTD but are up almost 18% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $158, and have a 52-week range of $131.94 and $165.35. Procter & Gamble posted revenue of more than $76 billion in 2021 and over $70 billion in 2020.

  1. Merck & Co. (8%)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., this company offers health solutions through biologic therapies, animal health, consumer care products, prescription medicines, and vaccines. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are up over 14% YTD and almost 21% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $85, and have a 52-week range of $70.89 and $91.40. Merck & Co. posted revenue of more than $48 billion in 2021 and over $41 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In April 2022

Now lets take a look at the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in April 2022:

  1. Alphabet Cl. A (-20%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are down almost 20% YTD but are up over 1% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $2,320, and have a 52-week range of $2,193.62 and $3,030.93. Alphabet posted revenue of more than $250 billion in 2021 and over $180 billion in 2020.

  1. Tesla (-20%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company deals in electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down almost 15% YTD but are up over 34% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $899, and have a 52-week range of $546.98 and $1,243.49. Tesla posted revenue of more than $53 billion in 2021 and over $31 billion in 2020.

3. Walt Disney (-21%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., it is a family entertainment and media enterprise. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are down almost 27% YTD and over 38% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $113, and have a 52-week range of $111.01 and $187.58. Walt Disney posted revenue of more than $67 billion in 2021 and over $65 billion in 2020.

  1. Amazon.com (-25%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, it is an e-commerce company that also deals in cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down over 25% YTD and almost 25% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $2,400, and have a 52-week range of $2,367.50 and $3,773.08. Amazon posted revenue of more than $460 billion in 2021 and over $380 billion in 2020.

  1. NVIDIA (-33%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company deals in computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down almost 34% YTD but are up over 36% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $194, and have a 52-week range of $134.59 and $346.47. NVIDIA posted revenue of more than $26 billion in 2021 and over $16 billion in 2020.


