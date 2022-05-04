These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In April 2022

April was a cruel month for the stock market. The S&P 500 index dropped almost 9% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index lost over 13% in April, its worst performance since 2008. There were several reasons for the poor show of the stock markets last month, including supply-chain woes, the war in Ukraine, inflation and growth concerns. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in April 2022.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In April 2022

We have used the April return data (from finviz.com) of mega cap stocks to come up with the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in April 2022. Following are the five best performing mega-cap stocks in April 2022:

Walmart (2%)

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., this company offers everyday products at low prices. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are up over 5% YTD and over 8% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $151, and have a 52-week range of $132.01 and $160.77. Walmart posted revenue of more than $570 billion in 2021 and over $550 billion in 2020.

PepsiCo (2%)

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., it is a food and beverage company. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are up over 3% YTD and over 16% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $168, and have a 52-week range of $143.49 and $177.6. PepsiCo posted revenue of more than $79 billion in 2021 and over $70 billion in 2020.

Coca-Cola (4%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, it is a non-alcoholic beverage company. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares are up over 7% YTD and over 17% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $63, and have a 52-week range of $52.28 and $67.20. Coca-Cola posted revenue of more than $38 billion in 2021 and over $33 billion in 2020.

Procter & Gamble (4%)

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, this company offers consumer goods, including Fabric & Home Care, Feminine & Family Care, Beauty and more. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are down over 3% YTD but are up almost 18% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $158, and have a 52-week range of $131.94 and $165.35. Procter & Gamble posted revenue of more than $76 billion in 2021 and over $70 billion in 2020.

Merck & Co. (8%)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., this company offers health solutions through biologic therapies, animal health, consumer care products, prescription medicines, and vaccines. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are up over 14% YTD and almost 21% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $85, and have a 52-week range of $70.89 and $91.40. Merck & Co. posted revenue of more than $48 billion in 2021 and over $41 billion in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In April 2022

Now lets take a look at the five worst performing mega-cap stocks in April 2022:

Alphabet Cl. A (-20%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares are down almost 20% YTD but are up over 1% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $2,320, and have a 52-week range of $2,193.62 and $3,030.93. Alphabet posted revenue of more than $250 billion in 2021 and over $180 billion in 2020.

Tesla (-20%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company deals in electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down almost 15% YTD but are up over 34% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $899, and have a 52-week range of $546.98 and $1,243.49. Tesla posted revenue of more than $53 billion in 2021 and over $31 billion in 2020.

3. Walt Disney (-21%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., it is a family entertainment and media enterprise. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are down almost 27% YTD and over 38% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $113, and have a 52-week range of $111.01 and $187.58. Walt Disney posted revenue of more than $67 billion in 2021 and over $65 billion in 2020.

Amazon.com (-25%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, it is an e-commerce company that also deals in cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down over 25% YTD and almost 25% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $2,400, and have a 52-week range of $2,367.50 and $3,773.08. Amazon posted revenue of more than $460 billion in 2021 and over $380 billion in 2020.

NVIDIA (-33%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company deals in computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down almost 34% YTD but are up over 36% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading over $194, and have a 52-week range of $134.59 and $346.47. NVIDIA posted revenue of more than $26 billion in 2021 and over $16 billion in 2020.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.

Companies Mentioned in This Article