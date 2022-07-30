These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In H1 2022

Similar to the first quarter, the second quarter of 2022 remained tough for U.S. equities, including mega-cap stocks. Despite the aggressive monetary policies by the Fed, inflation isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, and this is hurting investors. However, investors with pharma and oil stocks in their portfolios witnessed decent gains even during the global uncertainty in the first half of 2022. On the other hand, a drop in the other mega-cap stocks provided investors with an opportunity to initiate fresh positions in these stocks at lower prices. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in the first half of 2022.

Five Best Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In H1 2022

We have referred to the return data of mega-cap stocks for the first six months from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mega-cap stocks in H1 2022.

AbbVie (13%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in North Chicago, Ill., it is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and more. AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are up by almost 11% year to date and up almost 29% in the last year. As of this writing, AbbVie shares were trading at over $147 (52-week range of $105.56 to $175.91), giving it a market capitalization of more than $260 billion.

Eli Lilly & Co. (16%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company discovers, develops, makes and sells pharmaceutical products. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up by almost 20% year to date and up almost 36% in the last year. As of this writing, Eli Lilly & Co. shares were trading at over $330 (52-week range of $220.20 to $335.33), giving it a market capitalization of more than $310 billion.

Merck & Co. (18%)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., this company offers health solutions through its vaccines, biologic therapies, prescription medicines, animal health and consumer care products. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are up by over 17% year to date and up almost 17% in the last year. As of this writing, Merck & Co. shares were trading at over $89 (52-week range of $70.89 to $95.72), giving it a market capitalization of more than $230 billion.

Chevron (23%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., this company deals in integrated energy and chemical operations, and operates through Upstream and Downstream segments. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are up by over 28% year to date and up almost 48% in the last year. As of this writing, Chevron shares were trading at over $154 (52-week range of $92.86 to $182.40), giving it a market capitalization of more than $290 billion.

Exxon Mobil (40%)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company deals in oil, gas, and petroleum products and operates through Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by over 51% year to date and up almost 61% in the last year. As of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares were trading at over $94 (52-week range of $52.10 to $105.57), giving it a market capitalization of more than $380 billion.

Five Worst Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In H1 2022

Following are the worst performing mega-cap stocks in H1 2022:

Home Depot (-33%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company sells building materials and home improvement products, such as lawn and garden products, decor products, and more. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) shares are down by almost 28% year to date and down almost 9% in the last year. As of this writing, Home Depot shares were trading at over $298 (52-week range of $264.51 to $420.61), giving it a market capitalization of more than $300 billion.

Amazon.com (-37%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, this company deals in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down by almost 19% year to date and dow almost 18% in the last year. As of writing, Amazon.com shares were trading at over $136 (52-week range of $101.26 to $188.11), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.

Tesla (-38%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company makes and sells electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 20% year to date but are up over 22% in the last year. As of this writing, Tesla shares were trading at over $840 (52-week range of $620.57 to $1,243.49), giving it a market capitalization of more than $850 billion.

NVIDIA (-49%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company makes computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by over 39% year to date and down over 8% in the last year. As of this writing, NVIDIA shares were trading at over $177 (52-week range of $140.55 to $346.47), giving it a market capitalization of more than $440 billion.

Meta Platforms (-53%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., this company develops and operates social media applications, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and more. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are down by over 52% year to date and down almost 59% in the last year. As of this writing, Meta Platforms shares were trading at over $157 (52-week range of $154.25 to $384.33), giving it a market capitalization of more than $450 billion.

