These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In April 2022

Mid-cap stocks are the companies that fall between small-cap and large-cap companies. Investors prefer small-cap stocks for their dramatic growth potential and large-cap stocks for their stability. Mid-cap stocks, however, can prove to be a combination of both, i.e. providing solid returns like large-cap stocks, and offering more stability to the portfolio than small-cap counterparts. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in April 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In April 2022

We have used the monthly return data (from finviz.com) to come up with the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in April 2022. First let’s take a look at the five best performing mid-cap stocks in April 2022:

EQRx (24%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company develops and delivers innovative medicines to patients having chronic conditions. EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares are down almost 13% year-to-date and over 45% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $3.70, and have a 52-week range of $2.63 and $11.10.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (27%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Austin, TX, this company offers enterprise identity security solutions. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) shares are up more than 30% year-to-date and over 41% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $63, and have a 52-week range of $34.98 and $64.44. SailPoint Technologies posted revenue of more than $430 million in 2021 and over $360 million in 2020.

Comstock Resources (30%)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, this company acquires, develops and explores oil and natural gas. Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) shares are up more than 100% year-to-date and over 180% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $16, and have a 52-week range of $5.05 and $19.17. Comstock Resources posted revenue of more than $1.80 billion in 2021 and over $800 million in 2020.

Datto Holding (31%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., this company offers cloud-based software and technology services. Datto Holding Corp (NYSE:MSP) shares are up more than 30% year-to-date and over 39% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $33, and have a 52-week range of $20.76 and $34.97. Datto Holding posted revenue of more than $618 million in 2021 and over $518 million in 2020.

Nutex Health (135%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers technology-enabled healthcare services. Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares are up more than 44% year-to-date and over 130% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $5.6, and have a 52-week range of $1.86 and $52.80. Nutex Health posted revenue of more than $18.70 million in 2021 and over $1.5 million in 2020.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In April 2022

Following are the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in April 2022:

Novavax (-40%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md., this company discovers, develops and markets vaccines for infectious diseases. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are down almost 60% year-to-date and over 64% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $55, and have a 52-week range of $42.13 and $277.80. Novavax posted revenue of more than $1.10 billion in 2021 and over $470 million in 2020.

eXp World Holdings (-40%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bellingham, Wash., it is a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Holdings shares are down more than 50% year-to-date and over 41% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $14, and have a 52-week range of $13.16 and $55.43. eXp World Holdings posted revenue of more than $3.70 billion in 2021 and over $1.7 billion in 2020.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (-40%)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Leawood, Kan., this company is in the theatrical exhibition business. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are down more than 49% year-to-date but are up over 41% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $13, and have a 52-week range of $9.56 and $72.62. AMC Entertainment posted revenue of more than $2.5 billion in 2021 and over $1.2 billion in 2020.

Forge Global Holdings (-50%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, it operates as a financial services platform. Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) shares are up more than 230% year-to-date and over 230% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $30, and have a 52-week range of $9.10 and $47.50.

Teladoc Health (-54%)

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., this company offers telehealthcare services through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares are down more than 60% year-to-date and over 70% in the last one year. Its shares are presently trading over $32, and have a 52-week range of $28.75 and $174.32. Teladoc Health posted revenue of more than $2 billion in 2021 and over $1 billion in 2020.

