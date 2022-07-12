These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In June 2022

Mid-cap stocks are companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These stocks are not-too-big and not-too-small, and thus, are perfect for investors preferring both growth and profitability. For investors who own small-cap and/or large-cap stocks, adding mid-cap stocks can help to diversify their portfolios. Mid-cap stocks are usually the companies that are young and fast growing. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in June 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In June 2022

We have taken the June return data of mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in June 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing mid-cap stocks in June 2022:

GitLab (36%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers code hosting and collaboration platform services, including continuous integration, source code management, and more. Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares are down by over 33% year to date but are up by almost 25% in the last three months. As of writing, GitLab shares were trading at over $56, while it has a 52-week range of $30.74 to $137.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (41%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, it is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares are down by almost 2% year to date but are up by almost 37% in the last three months. As of writing, Amicus Therapeutics shares were trading at over $11, while it has a 52-week range of $5.91 to $12.63.

MSP Recovery (57%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., this company develops healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares are down almost 82% year to date and over 82% in the last three months. As of writing, MSP Recovery shares were trading at over $1.70, while it has a 52-week range of $0.9406 to $11.70.

Mirati Therapeutics (71%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Diego, it is a clinical-stage oncology company that develops therapeutics focusing on genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares are down by almost 54% year to date and over 18% in the last three months. As of writing, Mirati Therapeutics shares were trading at over $68, while it has a 52-week range of $32.96 to $195.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (113%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, it is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies focusing on genetic drivers of cancer. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares are up by over 58% year to date and almost 206% in the last three months. As of writing, Turning Point Therapeutics shares were trading at over $75, while it has a 52-week range of $23.77 to $82.20.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In June 2022

Following are the five worst performing mid-cap stocks in June 2022:

Aurora Innovation (-40%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company designs and develops automobile hardware, software, as well as data services. The company mainly offers Aurora Driver, which assists the vehicle to drive itself. Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares are down by over 80% year to date and over 52% in the last three months. As of writing, Aurora Innovation shares were trading at over $2.20, while it has a 52-week range of $1.835 to $17.7703.

Coinbase Global (-40%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are down by over 76% year to date and almost 61% in the last three months. As of writing, Coinbase Global shares were trading at over $57, while it has a 52-week range of $40.83 to $368.90.

Royal Caribbean Group (-40%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Miami, it is a global cruise company that operates Celebrity Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea Cruises. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) shares are down by over 55% year to date and over 56% in the last three months. As of writing, Royal Caribbean Group shares were trading at over $34, while it has a 52-week range of $32.64 to $98.27.

Luminar Technologies (-43%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Orlando, it is an autonomous vehicle sensor and Lidar technology company that develops long-range lidar products for global automotive OEMs and technology companies. Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares are down by almost 61% year to date and over 52% in the last three months. As of writing, Luminar Technologies shares were trading at over $6.50, while it has a 52-week range of $5.61 to $23.90.

Nutex Health (-68%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, it is a technology-enabled healthcare services firm that operates through a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares are down by over 23% year to date and almost 64% in the last three months. As of writing, Nutex Health shares were trading at over $3.10, while it has a 52-week range of $1.86 to $52.80.

