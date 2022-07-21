These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

Mid-cap stocks can offer dramatic growth potential if chosen carefully. These stocks are more stable than small-cap stocks and can offer higher returns than large-cap stocks. However, these stocks could prove risky as well. To give you an idea of the return you can make (or lose) with such stocks, detailed below are the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q2 2022.

Five Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

We have used the quarterly return data of the mid-cap stocks from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in Q2 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing mid-cap stocks in Q2 2022.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (34%)

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa., this company deals in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares are up by over 32% year to date but are down by over 28% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $67, giving it a market capitalization of more than $4 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $37.67 to $95.00.

H&R Block (35%)

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., this company offers tax preparation and other services. H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) shares are up by almost 61% year to date and up by almost 58% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $37, giving it a market capitalization of more than $6 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $21.08 to $38.20.

CVR Energy (37%)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, this company deals in petroleum refining and marketing. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares are up by almost 85% year to date and up over 123% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $31, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $11.22 to $43.61.

Legend Biotech (49%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Somerset, N.J., this company discovers and develops novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares are up by over 11% year to date and up almost 9% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $51, giving it a market capitalization of more than $7.60 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $30.76 to $58.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (179%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, it is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company that develops next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares are up by almost 57% year to date and up over 8% in the last year. As of the time if this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $74, giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.70 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $23.77 to $82.20.

Five Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

GoodRx Holdings (-69%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., this company operates a consumer-focused digital healthcare platform that allows consumers to compare the prices of prescription drugs. Goodrx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares are down by over 78% year to date and down over 77% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $7, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.70 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $5.62 to $48.05.

Upstart Holdings (-72%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company offers a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are down by almost 81% year to date and down over 75% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $29, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.30 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $23.78 to $401.49.

Coinbase Global (-76%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a securely hosted bitcoin wallet to buy and use Bitcoin. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are down by over 72% year to date and down almost 70% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $70, giving it a market capitalization of more than $14 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $40.83 to $368.90.

MSP Recovery (-79%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., this company develops healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares are down by over 82% year to date and down over 82% in the last year as well. As of the time of this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $1.78, giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.70 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $0.9406 to $11.70.

Carvana (-82%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., it is an eCommerce platform that deals in the purchase of used cars. Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are down by almost 90% year to date and down almost 93% in the last year. As of the time if this writing, the company’s shares were trading above $24, giving it a market capitalization of more than $4 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $19.45 to $376.83.

