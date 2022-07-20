These Are the Five Best and Worst Performing Small-cap Stocks in H1 2022

Every mega- or large-cap stock was once a small-cap stock. Though not every small-cap company turns into a big company, investing in such stocks could be rewarding, both in the short and long term. However, these stocks could prove very risky as well. To give you an idea of the profit (and loss) that such stocks offer in the short term, discussed below are the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in H1 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In H1 2022

We have used the half-yearly return data of the small-cap companies from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in H1 2022.

Vaalco Energy (107%)

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Houston, this company acquires, develops and produces crude oil, operating through Gabon and Equatorial Guinea segments. Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares are up by over 108% in the last year but are down by over 30% in the last month. As of writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $360 million and a 52-week range of $2.06 to $8.77, while its shares were trading at over $5.15.

CONSOL Energy (108%)

Founded in 1864 and headquartered in Canonsburg, Pa., this company deals in the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) shares are up by almost 212% in the last year and up by over 23% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $1.90 billion and a 52-week range of $17.04 to $59.38, while its shares were trading at over $56.

Vertex Energy (137%)

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in the recycling of industrial waste streams with a focus on motor oil and other petroleum by-products. Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are up by over 22% in the last year but are down by almost 15% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $600 million and a 52-week range of $3.30 to $18.10, while its shares were trading at over $10.

CTI BioPharma (143%)

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Seattle, it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares are up by over 180% in the last year and up by almost 4% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $680 million and a 52-week range of $1.43 to $7.15, while its shares were trading at over $6.30.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (430%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Houston, this trust owns and administers the royalty interest. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares are up by over 300% in the last year but are down by over 12% in the last month. As of time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $340 million and a 52-week range of $2.92 to $26.08, while its shares were trading at over $16.

Five worst performing small-cap stocks in H1 2022

Invitae (-83%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company makes it easy to access unique genetic information. Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) shares are down by over 90% in the last year but are up by almost 24% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $640 million and a 52-week range of $2.08 to $32.93, while its shares were trading at over $2.75.

fuboTV (-84%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York City, it is a sports-first, live TV streaming company. Fubotv Inc (NYSE:FUBO) shares are down by over 90% in the last year and down by over 11% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $450 million and a 52-week range of $2.3180 to $35.1000, while its shares were trading at over $2.40.

Marathon Digital Holdings (-84%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Las Vegas, it is a digital asset technology company that focuses on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are down by over 66% in the last year but are up by almost 19% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $850 million and a 52-week range of $5.20 to $83.45, while its shares were trading at over $7.80.

Core Scientific (-86%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Austin, this company makes available a carbon neutral blockchain infrastructure and software solution. Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares are down by over 84% in the last year and down by almost 35% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $480 million and a 52-week range of $1.40 to $14.98, while its shares were trading at over $1.51.

Kodiak Sciences (-91%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) shares are down by almost 90% in the last year but are up by over 12% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $470 million and a 52-week range of $4.90 to $131.97, while its shares were trading at over $8.90.

