These Are the Five Best and Worst Performing Small-cap Stocks in H1 2022

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)

These Are the Five Best and Worst Performing Small-cap Stocks in H1 2022

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | ValueWalk

Every mega- or large-cap stock was once a small-cap stock. Though not every small-cap company turns into a big company, investing in such stocks could be rewarding, both in the short and long term. However, these stocks could prove very risky as well. To give you an idea of the profit (and loss) that such stocks offer in the short term, discussed below are the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in H1 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In H1 2022

We have used the half-yearly return data of the small-cap companies from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in H1 2022.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  1. Vaalco Energy (107%)

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Houston, this company acquires, develops and produces crude oil, operating through Gabon and Equatorial Guinea segments. Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares are up by over 108% in the last year but are down by over 30% in the last month. As of writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $360 million and a 52-week range of $2.06 to $8.77, while its shares were trading at over $5.15.

  1. CONSOL Energy (108%)

Founded in 1864 and headquartered in Canonsburg, Pa., this company deals in the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) shares are up by almost 212% in the last year and up by over 23% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $1.90 billion and a 52-week range of $17.04 to $59.38, while its shares were trading at over $56.


  1. Vertex Energy (137%)

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in the recycling of industrial waste streams with a focus on motor oil and other petroleum by-products. Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are up by over 22% in the last year but are down by almost 15% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $600 million and a 52-week range of $3.30 to $18.10, while its shares were trading at over $10.

  1. CTI BioPharma (143%)

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Seattle, it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and sells novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares are up by over 180% in the last year and up by almost 4% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $680 million and a 52-week range of $1.43 to $7.15, while its shares were trading at over $6.30.

  1. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (430%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Houston, this trust owns and administers the royalty interest. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares are up by over 300% in the last year but are down by over 12% in the last month. As of time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $340 million and a 52-week range of $2.92 to $26.08, while its shares were trading at over $16.

Five worst performing small-cap stocks in H1 2022

  1. Invitae (-83%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company makes it easy to access unique genetic information. Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) shares are down by over 90% in the last year but are up by almost 24% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $640 million and a 52-week range of $2.08 to $32.93, while its shares were trading at over $2.75.

  1. fuboTV (-84%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York City, it is a sports-first, live TV streaming company. Fubotv Inc (NYSE:FUBO) shares are down by over 90% in the last year and down by over 11% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $450 million and a 52-week range of $2.3180 to $35.1000, while its shares were trading at over $2.40.

  1. Marathon Digital Holdings (-84%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Las Vegas, it is a digital asset technology company that focuses on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are down by over 66% in the last year but are up by almost 19% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $850 million and a 52-week range of $5.20 to $83.45, while its shares were trading at over $7.80.

  1. Core Scientific (-86%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Austin, this company makes available a carbon neutral blockchain infrastructure and software solution. Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares are down by over 84% in the last year and down by almost 35% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $480 million and a 52-week range of $1.40 to $14.98, while its shares were trading at over $1.51.

  1. Kodiak Sciences (-91%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) shares are down by almost 90% in the last year but are up by over 12% in the last month. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $470 million and a 52-week range of $4.90 to $131.97, while its shares were trading at over $8.90.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
VAALCO Energy (EGY)
1.0748 of 5 stars		$5.28+1.1%2.46%3.74N/AN/A
CONSOL Energy (CEIX)
1.5972 of 5 stars		$56.41-2.4%N/A-5,641.00Buy$63.00
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)
0 of 5 stars		$17.52-1.3%32.08%N/AN/AN/A
Invitae (NVTA)
2.1475 of 5 stars		$2.21-17.2%N/A-0.68Hold$15.42
fuboTV (FUBO)
1.706 of 5 stars		$2.74+8.7%N/A-0.89Hold$14.03
Vertex Energy (VTNR)
1.9358 of 5 stars		$11.49+6.2%N/AN/ABuy$19.38
CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
1.9816 of 5 stars		$6.45+3.2%N/A-5.29Buy$9.29
Marathon Digital (MARA)
2.315 of 5 stars		$12.90+32.2%N/A-9.63Moderate Buy$24.13
Core Scientific (CORZ)
2.1 of 5 stars		1.97+1.5%N/AN/ABuy7.37
Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
2.6954 of 5 stars		$9.74+6.7%N/A-1.62Hold$45.33
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.



View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.