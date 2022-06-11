These Are The Five Best and Worst-Performing Small-Cap Stocks In May 2022

Small-cap stocks are usually young companies that present significant growth potential, but they are less stable than large-cap stocks. However, a comparison of the Russell 2000 (small-cap-focused index) and the large-cap-focused S&P 500 shows that the former has outperformed the latter over the past few years. Though small-cap stocks are more volatile, they offer significant upside potential. So, let’s take a look at the five best and worst-performing small-cap stocks in May 2022.

Five Worst-Performing Small-Cap Stocks In May 2022

We have used the May return data (from finviz.com) of the small-cap stocks to come up with the five best and worst-performing small-cap stocks in May 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five worst-performing small-cap stocks in May 2022:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (-56%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Stamford, Conn., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing drugs for devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares are down by almost 61% year to date and by over 70% in the last year. As of writing, SpringWorks Therapeutics shares were trading around $24, giving it a market cap of more than $1.20 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $13.60 to $89.75.

Avaya Holdings (-60%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Durham, N.C., it offers digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shares are down by over 75% year to date and by almost 83% in the last year. As of writing, Avaya Holdings shares were trading around $4.8, giving it a market cap of more than $400 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $2.93 to $28.17.

Tupperware Brands (-65%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Orlando, Fla., it is a multi-level marketing company with a focus on kitchen and household products. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares are down by over 60% year to date and by over 75% in the last year. As of writing, Tupperware Brands shares were trading around $5.95, giving it a market cap of more than $280 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $5.54 to $25.45.

SQL Technologies (-69%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fla., this company develops connected devices that are used for installing lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. SQL Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares are down by over 80% in the last three months. As of writing, SQL Technologies shares were trading around $2.20, and it has a 52-week range of $0.001 to $16.000.

Embark Technology (-73%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is an autonomous vehicle company that develops autonomous driving software for the truck freight industry. Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares are down by almost 90% year to date and by over 90% in the last year. As of writing, Embark Technology shares were trading around $0.90, giving it a market cap of more than $470 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $0.8772 to $10.4900.

Five Best-Performing Small-Cap Stocks In May 2022

Following were the five best-performing small-cap stocks in May 2022:

Array Technologies (70%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M., this company makes ground-mounting systems that are used in solar energy projects. Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares are down by over 16% year to date and by almost 19% in the last year. As of writing, Array Technologies shares were trading around $13.21, giving it a market cap of more than $2 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $5.45 to $27.67.

Griffon (71%)

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in New York City, it is a diversified management and holding company that carries its business through its subsidiaries. Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFFGriffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) shares are up by almost 14% year to date and by almost 28% in the last year. As of writing, Griffon shares were trading around $32.46, giving it a market cap of more than $1.80 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $17.56 to $33.38.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings (95%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Chico, Calif., it is a holding company that through its subsidiary LFL, operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes and accessories. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares are up by almost 72% year to date. As of writing, Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings shares were trading around $17.59, giving it a market cap of more than $680 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $5.10 to $21.29.

Compass Therapeutics (106%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Boston, it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops proprietary antibody therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares are down by over 20% year to date and by almost 54% in the last year. As of writing, Compass Therapeutics shares were trading around $2.52, giving it a market cap of more than $250 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $1.25 to $5.80.

BlackSky Technology (108%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Philadelphia, this company offers real-time geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services. Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) shares are down by over 50% year to date and by over 70% in the last year. As of writing, BlackSky Technology shares were trading around $2.1388, giving it a market cap of more than $260 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $1.00 to $13.20.

