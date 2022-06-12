These Are The Five Best and Worst-Performing Small-Cap Stocks In May 2022

×
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Italy locates 7 bodies at scorched crash site of helicopter
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more Russian oil as fuel runs low amid its worst economic crisis, PM tells the AP
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Italy locates 7 bodies at scorched crash site of helicopter
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more Russian oil as fuel runs low amid its worst economic crisis, PM tells the AP
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Italy locates 7 bodies at scorched crash site of helicopter
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more Russian oil as fuel runs low amid its worst economic crisis, PM tells the AP
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Italy locates 7 bodies at scorched crash site of helicopter
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil
Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more Russian oil as fuel runs low amid its worst economic crisis, PM tells the AP
WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals

These Are The Five Best and Worst-Performing Small-Cap Stocks In May 2022

Last updated on Sunday, June 12, 2022 | 2022 ValueWalk

Small-cap stocks are usually young companies that present significant growth potential, but they are less stable than large-cap stocks. However, a comparison of the Russell 2000 (small-cap-focused index) and the large-cap-focused S&P 500 shows that the former has outperformed the latter over the past few years. Though small-cap stocks are more volatile, they offer significant upside potential. So, let’s take a look at the five best and worst-performing small-cap stocks in May 2022.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Five Worst-Performing Small-Cap Stocks In May 2022

We have used the May return data (from finviz.com) of the small-cap stocks to come up with the five best and worst-performing small-cap stocks in May 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five worst-performing small-cap stocks in May 2022:

  1. SpringWorks Therapeutics (-56%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Stamford, Conn., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing drugs for devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares are down by almost 61% year to date and by over 70% in the last year. As of writing, SpringWorks Therapeutics shares were trading around $24, giving it a market cap of more than $1.20 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $13.60 to $89.75.

  1. Avaya Holdings (-60%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Durham, N.C., it offers digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) shares are down by over 75% year to date and by almost 83% in the last year. As of writing, Avaya Holdings shares were trading around $4.8, giving it a market cap of more than $400 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $2.93 to $28.17.


  1. Tupperware Brands (-65%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Orlando, Fla., it is a multi-level marketing company with a focus on kitchen and household products. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares are down by over 60% year to date and by over 75% in the last year. As of writing, Tupperware Brands shares were trading around $5.95, giving it a market cap of more than $280 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $5.54 to $25.45.

  1. SQL Technologies (-69%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fla., this company develops connected devices that are used for installing lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. SQL Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares are down by over 80% in the last three months. As of writing, SQL Technologies shares were trading around $2.20, and it has a 52-week range of $0.001 to $16.000.

  1. Embark Technology (-73%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is an autonomous vehicle company that develops autonomous driving software for the truck freight industry. Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares are down by almost 90% year to date and by over 90% in the last year. As of writing, Embark Technology shares were trading around $0.90, giving it a market cap of more than $470 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $0.8772 to $10.4900.

Five Best-Performing Small-Cap Stocks In May 2022

Following were the five best-performing small-cap stocks in May 2022:

  1. Array Technologies (70%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M., this company makes ground-mounting systems that are used in solar energy projects. Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares are down by over 16% year to date and by almost 19% in the last year. As of writing, Array Technologies shares were trading around $13.21, giving it a market cap of more than $2 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $5.45 to $27.67.

  1. Griffon (71%)

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in New York City, it is a diversified management and holding company that carries its business through its subsidiaries. Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFFGriffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) shares are up by almost 14% year to date and by almost 28% in the last year. As of writing, Griffon shares were trading around $32.46, giving it a market cap of more than $1.80 billion. Its shares have a 52-week range of $17.56 to $33.38.

  1. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings (95%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Chico, Calif., it is a holding company that through its subsidiary LFL, operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes and accessories. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares are up by almost 72% year to date. As of writing, Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings shares were trading around $17.59, giving it a market cap of more than $680 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $5.10 to $21.29.

  1. Compass Therapeutics (106%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Boston, it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops proprietary antibody therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares are down by over 20% year to date and by almost 54% in the last year. As of writing, Compass Therapeutics shares were trading around $2.52, giving it a market cap of more than $250 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $1.25 to $5.80.

  1. BlackSky Technology (108%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Philadelphia, this company offers real-time geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services. Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) shares are down by over 50% year to date and by over 70% in the last year. As of writing, BlackSky Technology shares were trading around $2.1388, giving it a market cap of more than $260 million. Its shares have a 52-week range of $1.00 to $13.20.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Avaya (AVYA)
1.9048 of 5 stars		$4.52-6.8%N/A-14.13Hold$13.78
Tupperware Brands (TUP)
2.0548 of 5 stars		$6.20+2.6%N/A-12.16Hold$13.00
Griffon (GFF)
2.8948 of 5 stars		$31.23-3.8%1.15%14.20Strong Buy$42.00
BlackSky Technology (BKSY)
0 of 5 stars		$2.10-4.5%N/AN/AN/AN/A
SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)
2.3714 of 5 stars		$21.86-9.9%N/A-5.18Buy$81.50
SQL Technologies (SKYX)
0.6667 of 5 stars		$2.00-9.1%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Embark Technology (EMBK)
1.5082 of 5 stars		$0.76-14.4%N/AN/ABuy$11.67
Array Technologies (ARRY)
2.8469 of 5 stars		$12.64-6.2%N/A-17.56Hold$18.14
Lulu's Fashion Lounge (LVLU)
2.4956 of 5 stars		$14.16-19.5%N/AN/ABuy$17.33
Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
2.2198 of 5 stars		$2.43-3.6%N/AN/ABuy$9.86
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.