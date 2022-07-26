These Are the Five Best and Worst Performing Small-cap Stocks in Q2 2022

The small-cap Russell 2000 Index dropped over 23% in the first half of 2022, the worst first-half performance in its more than 40-year history. In the second quarter, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index dropped over 17%, slightly more than the large-cap Russell 1000 Index, which dropped over 16% in the same period. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q2 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

We have used the quarterly return data of the small-cap stocks from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q2 2022. First, let’s take a look at the five best performing small-cap stocks in Q2 2022.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (82%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., this company develops targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares are up by over 7% year to date but are down by over 21% in the last year. As of writing, Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares were trading at over $18 (52-week range of $5.44 to $28.70), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion.

Altimmune (93%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md., it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) shares are up by almost 43% year to date and up over 44% in the last year. As of this writing, Altimmune shares were trading at $13.49 (52-week range of $3.83 to $17.26), giving it a market capitalization of more than $560 million.

Veru (128%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Miami, it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel medicines for managing prostate cancer and breast cancer. Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) shares are up by over 139% year to date and up over 103% in the last year. As of this writing, Veru shares were trading at $14.91 (52-week range of $4.34 to $18.40), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.10 billion.

Biomea Fusion (173%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) shares are up by almost 49% year to date but are down by over 12% in the last year. As of writing, Biomea Fusion shares were trading at $11.07 (52-week range of $2.84 to $14.95), giving it a market capitalization of more than $320 million.

Redbox Entertainment (181%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., this company produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment label. Redbox Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares are down by almost 59% year to date and down over 69% in the last year. As of this writing, Redbox Entertainment shares were trading at $3.20 (52-week range of $1.6101 to $27.2200), giving it a market capitalization of more than $140 million.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Q2 2022

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (-77%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Medford, Mass., it is a biotechnology company that makes ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human therapies and agriculture. Greenlight Biosciences Holdings PBC (NASDAQ:GRNA) shares are down by over 79% year to date and down over 78% in the last year. As of this writing, GreenLight Biosciences shares were trading at $2.19 (52-week range of $1.91 to $15.80), giving it a market capitalization of more than $250 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond (-78%)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Union, N.J., this company retails domestic merchandise and home furnishings products. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are down by almost 65% year to date and down almost 83% in the last year. As of this writing, Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading at $5.12 (52-week range of $4.38 to $30.14), giving it a market capitalization of more than $400 million.

Riot Blockchain (-81%)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Castle Rock, Colo., it is a bitcoin mining company that offers special cryptocurrency mining computers. Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares are down by over 68% year to date and down over 70% in the last year. As of this writing, Riot Blockchain shares were trading at $6.85 (52-week range of $4.02 to $46.28), giving it a market capitalization of more than $960 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings (-82%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nev., it is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are down by over 62% year to date and down over 58% in the last year. As of this writing, Marathon Digital Holdings shares were trading at $11.70 (52-week range of $5.20 to $83.45), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion.

Core Scientific (-82%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers carbon neutral blockchain infrastructure, as well as software solutions. Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares are down by over 83% year to date and down almost 82% in the last year. As of this writing, Core Scientific shares were trading at $1.78 (52-week range of $1.40 to $14.98), giving it a market capitalization of more than $590 million.

