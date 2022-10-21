These Are the Five Best and Worst Performing Small-cap Stocks in September 2022

Small-cap stocks are usually young companies that aspire to become large-cap or mega-cap one day. Thus, choosing the right small-cap stocks can offer attractive short and long terms gains.

Such stocks, however, are more volatile, and thus, investors must select small-cap stocks very carefully. To give you an idea of the return you can make (or lose) in the short term, detailed below are the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in September 2022.

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In September 2022

We have used the September return data from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in September 2022. Here are the five best performing small-cap stocks in September 2022:

Cassava Sciences (63%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops novel drugs and diagnostics for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares are down by almost 22% year to date and down almost 27% in the last year.

As of this writing, Cassava Sciences shares are trading above $34 with a 52-week range of $13.84 to $100.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion.

Ventyx Biosciences (71%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Encinitas, Calif., this company develops novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares are up by over 34% year to date and up almost 27% in the last year.

As of this writing, Ventyx Biosciences shares are trading above $26 with a 52-week range of $9.50 to $41.29, giving the company a market cap of more than $1.40 billion.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (76%)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Va., this company discovers and develops medicines and diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares are up by almost 11% year to date and down almost 49% in the last year.

As of this writing, Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are trading above $7.40 with a 52-week range of $3.02 to $15.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $301 million.

Immuneering (157%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company develops new medicines that are unlikely to be found by usual drug discovery methods. Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares are down by almost 22% year to date and down over 52% in the last year.

As of this writing, Immuneering shares are trading above $12.60 with a 52-week range of $3.74 to $31.89, giving the company a market cap of more than $346 million.

Akero Therapeutics (190%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., it is a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company that develops medicines to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares are up by over 95% year to date and up over 97% in the last year.

As of this writing, Akero Therapeutics shares are trading above $41 with a 52-week range of $7.52 to $41.64, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.80 billion.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In September 2022

These are the five worst performing small-cap stocks in September 2022:

Novavax (-45%)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Md., this company discovers, develops and sells vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are down by almost 88% year to date and down over 87% in the last year.

As of this writing, Novavax shares are trading above $17 with a 52-week range of $16.00 to $236.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion.

Value Line (-46%)

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment research. Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) shares are up by over 29% year to date and up over 93% in the last year.

As of this writing, Value Line shares are trading above $60 with a 52-week range of $31.02 to $118.40, giving the company a market cap of more than $570 million.

FaZe Holdings (-49%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, it is an interactive lifestyle and media platform that focuses on gaming and youth culture. FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) shares are down by over 59% year to date and down almost 58% in one year.

As of this writing, FaZe Holdings shares are trading at above $4.10 with a 52-week range of $4.13 to $24.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $310 million.

Forge Global Holdings (-54%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company operates a financial services platform to cater to the specific needs of the private market. Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) shares are down by almost 83% year to date and down over 83% in the last year.

As of this writing, Forge Global shares are trading above $1.60 with a 52-week range of $1.29 to $47.50, giving the company a market cap of more than $279 million.

Grove Collaborative Holdings (-54%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops and sells household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc (NYSE:GROV) shares are down by almost 84% year to date and down over 83% in the last year.

As of this writing, Grove Collaborative shares are trading above $1.50 with a 52-week range of $1.3402 to $12.5033, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $280 million.

Many investors are familiar with the idiom that “cash is king." It's typically a rallying cry for bearish investors when equity markets are in a downturn. The idea is that when stocks are down, cash is a safe place to park your capital until better days arrive.

The purpose of this presentation isn't to refute this timeless advice, but rather to help you think about it in a different way. We frequently remind investors that there's money to be made in any market. But when equities are falling, it requires investors to sharpen their focus. And cash plays a role.

Specifically, investors should look for companies that have a strong balance sheet that includes access to a lot of cash. Not only does this mean that these companies can manage their debt, but it also means that they can use that cash to add shareholder value either through stock buybacks or, preferably for income investors, a healthy and growing dividend.

With that in mind, here are seven cash rich stocks that offer investors a level of safety in any market.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article