These Are The Five Worst And Best Performing Large Cap Stocks In April 2022

After some respite in March, equities dropped again in April. The S&P 500 dropped 8.7%, while the NASDAQ lost over 13% last month. Also, only one sector ended March in the red, but in April, only the defensive-oriented Consumer Staples finished higher. Let’s take a look at the five worst and best performing large cap stocks in April 2022.

Five Best Performing Large Cap Stocks In April 2022

We have referred to the April return data (from finviz.com) of large cap stocks to come up with the five worst and best performing large cap stocks in April 2022. Following are the five best performing large cap stocks in April 2022:

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Kimberly-Clark (12%)

Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company makes and markets products made from natural or synthetic fibers. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) shares are down over 4% year-to-date but are up almost 1% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $19.4 billion in 2021 and over $19 billion in 2020. Kimberly-Clark shares are presently trading around $136, and have a 52-week range of $117.32 and $145.79.

Black Knight (13%)

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., this company offers integrated software, data and analytics solutions. Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) shares are down over 13% year-to-date and over 4% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $1.4 billion in 2021 and over $1.2 billion in 2020. Black Knight shares are presently trading around $70, and have a 52-week range of $52.00 and $84.27.

Antero Resources (15%)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Denver, this company explores, develops and produces natural gas, NGLs, and oil. Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shares are up over 110% year-to-date and over 250% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $6 billion in 2021 and over $2 billion in 2020. Antero Resources shares are presently trading around $37, and have a 52-week range of $10.09 and $39.24.

EQT (16%)

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company supplies, transmits and distributes natural gas. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares are up over 90% year-to-date and over 100% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $6 billion in 2021 and over $2 billion in 2020. EQT shares are presently trading around $42, and have a 52-week range of $15.71 and $45.50.

Twitter (26%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a micro-blogging and social networking platform. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) shares are up over 16% year-to-date but are down over 6% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $5 billion in 2021 and over $3.5 billion in 2020. Twitter shares are presently trading around $50, and have a 52-week range of $31.30 and $73.34.

Five worst performing large cap stocks in April 2022

Following are the five worst performing large cap stocks in April 2022:

UiPath (-39%)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York, this company develops software platforms to automate business processes. UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) shares are down over 59% year-to-date and over 74% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $890 million in 2021 and over $600 million in 2020. UiPath shares are presently trading around $50, and have a 52-week range of $31.30 and $73.34.

Rivian Automotive (-42%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., it is an electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are down over 70% year-to-date. Rivian Automotive shares are presently trading around $30, and have a 52-week range of $29.32 and $179.47

Coinbase Global (-43%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company provides a secure hosted bitcoin wallet to purchase and use bitcoin. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are down almost 55% year-to-date and almost 57% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $7 billion in 2021 and over $1 billion in 2020. Coinbase Global shares are presently trading around $113, and have a 52-week range of $111.80 and $368.90.

Netflix (-50%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., it is a streaming entertainment service company. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are down almost 69% year-to-date and almost 63% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $29 billion in 2021 and over $24 billion in 2020. Netflix shares are presently trading around $187, and have a 52-week range of $185.60 and $700.99.

Carvana (-54%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., it is an eCommerce platform that facilitates buying and selling of used cars. Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are down over 78% year-to-date and over 80% in the last one year. The company reported revenue of more than $12 billion in 2021 and over $5 billion in 2020. Carvana shares are presently trading around $48, and have a 52-week range of $47.45 and $376.83.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.