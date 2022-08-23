These Are The Ten Best And Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In July 2022

The small-cap Russell 2000 gained over 10% in July, compared to a jump of 9.1% for the S&P 500. It is the biggest percentage-point outperformance since February this year. Despite the July rebound, the Russell 2000 has dropped by around 16% this year, compared to an over 13% drop for the S&P 500. Amid such a backdrop, let’s look at the ten best and worst performing small-cap stocks in July 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In July 2022

We have taken the July return data of the small-cap stocks (from finviz.com) to come up with the ten best and worst performing small-cap stocks in July 2022.

Seritage Growth Properties (129%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, it is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that deals in retail properties throughout the United States. Its shares are up by almost 1% year-to-date and up almost 66% in the last three months. As of this writing, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares are trading at over $13 (52-week range of $4.90 to $17.12), giving it a market capitalization of more than $900 million.

Velo3D (136%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Campbell, Calif, this company develops and makes metal laser sintering printing machines for 3D printing. Its shares are down by almost 45% year-to-date but are up by almost 76% in the last three months. As of this writing, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) shares are trading at over $4.10 (52-week range of $1.2800 to $13.1800), giving it a market capitalization of more than $750 million.

Target Hospitality (145%)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, this company offers rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its shares are up by over 298% year-to-date and up over 138% in the last three months. As of this writing, Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) shares are trading at over $13 (52-week range of $2.72 to $14.86), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (195%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Boston, it is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for treating gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. Its shares are up by almost 150% year-to-date and up over 600% in the last three months. As of this writing, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares are trading at over $24 (52-week range of $3.04 to $27.29), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion.

Rex American Resources (238%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, this company invests in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. Its shares are up by almost 1% year-to-date and up over 9% in the last three months. As of this writing, REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) shares are trading at over $32 (52-week range of $24.02 to $37.81), giving it a market capitalization of more than $550 million.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In July 2022

Cardlytics (-40%)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company develops marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. Its shares are down by over 76% year-to-date and down almost 46% in the last three months. As of this writing, Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares are trading at over $15 (52-week range of $11.96 to $99.47), giving it a market capitalization of more than $500 million.

Cassava Sciences (-45%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops novel drugs and diagnostics with a focus on the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Its shares are down by over 41% year-to-date and down over 6% in the last three months. As of this writing, Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares are trading at over $24 (52-week range of $13.84 to $123.37), giving it a market capitalization of more than $1 billion.

Forge Global Holdings (-50%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a financial services platform that serves unique needs of the private markets. Its shares are down by over 63% year-to-date and down almost 83% in the last three months. As of this writing, Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) shares are trading at over $3.60 (52-week range of $3.63 to $47.50), giving it a market capitalization of more than $620 million.

Energy Vault Holdings (-55%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Dover, Del., this company develops sustainable energy storage solutions to transform the approach toward utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency. Its shares are down by almost 47% year-to-date and down over 58% in the last three months. As of this writing, Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRG) shares are trading at over $5.00 (52-week range of $3.97 to $22.10), giving it a market capitalization of more than $700 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics (-60%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., it is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company that develops transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases. Its shares are down by almost 72% year-to-date and down almost 11% in the last three months. As of this writing, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares are trading at over $4.30 (52-week range of $2.83 to $20.04), giving it a market capitalization of more than $400 million.

