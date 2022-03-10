These Are The Ten Best Performing Aerospace And Defense Stocks

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has shaken the global financial markets. Several stocks and funds that have significant exposure to Russia and Ukraine have dropped sharply over the past week or so. There are, however, a few stocks that have gained significantly as well since the start of the war, and these are mostly of aerospace and defense companies. Analysts expect such stocks to surge higher as global defense budgets increase in response to the current geo-political tensions. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing aerospace and defense stocks.

Ten Best Performing Aerospace And Defense Stocks

We have used the past one week’s return data (from finviz.com) to rank the ten best performing aerospace and defense stocks. Following are the ten best performing aerospace and defense stocks:

Innovative Solutions & Support (3%)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Exton, Pa., this company designs, makes, sells and services flight navigation systems, including engine display systems, cockpit display systems and more. Its shares are up almost 19% YTD and over 11% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $7.70 and have a 52-week range of $5.34 and $7.97. Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) has a market cap of over $130 million.

VSE (3%)

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Alexandria, Va., it is a logistics and services company that deals in providing engineering and technical support services. Its shares are down almost 22% YTD and almost 4% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $47 and have a 52-week range of $36.66 and $65.42. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has a market cap of over $590 million.

Archer Aviation (4%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., this company develops all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Its shares are down almost 46% YTD but are up over 4% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $3.30 and have a 52-week range of $2.61 and $11.28. Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) has a market cap of over $700 million.

AeroVironment (5%)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Arlington, Va., this company designs, develops, makes, and supports unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. Its shares are up almost 22% YTD and over 24% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $75 and have a 52-week range of $52.03 and $128.98. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has a market cap of over $2 billion.

CPI Aerostructures (5%)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Edgewood, N.Y., this company makes structural assemblies, kitted components and integrated systems for the international aerospace and defense industry. Its shares are down almost 3% YTD but are up almost 19% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $2.60 and have a 52-week range of $2.16 and $7.00. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYMARKET:CVU) has a market cap of over $30 million.

Redwire (6%)

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., this company makes and supplies space equipment, including critical space solutions and reliability components. Its shares are down almost 15% YTD and over 5% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $5.60 and have a 52-week range of $4.25 and $16.98. Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) has a market cap of over $300 million.

Astra Space (6%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in California, it is a space launch company that provides satellite launch services. Its shares are down almost 48% YTD and over 31% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $3.60 and have a 52-week range of $2.87 and $16.95. Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) has a market cap of over $880 million.

Sidus Space (8%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Merritt Island, Fla., it is a space-as-a-service company that specializes in commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. Its shares are down over 57% YTD and over 56% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $4.70 and have a 52-week range of $4.01 and $29.7. Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) has a market cap of over $69 million.

Coda Octopus Group (16%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Orlando, Fla., this company designs and makes patented real time 3D sonar solutions. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) has the following business segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. Its shares are down over 13% YTD but are up almost 13% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $7 and have a 52-week range of $5.78 and $10.17. Coda Octopus has a market cap of over $64 million.

Sky Harbour Group (96%)

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., this company develops and leases general aviation hangars. Sky Harbour Group Corp (NYMARKET:SKYH) focuses on offering home-basing solutions for business aircraft. Its shares are up over 190% YTD and almost 400% in the last one month. Its shares are presently trading over $29 and have a 52-week range of $5.25 and $32.81. Sky Harbour has a market cap of over $1.40 billion.

