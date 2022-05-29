These Are The Ten Best Performing IPOs Of Last Year

Last year, 2021, was a record year for the IPO market that continued the momentum picked up in the second half in 2020. In 2021, the U.S. witnessed 1,094 deals worth $293.8 billion, an increase of 133% in volume and 83% in value terms, compared to 2020. A robust IPO market is no guarantee that the stocks that debuted during that period will continue to perform well. In fact, there are quite a few numbers of shares trading below their 2021 IPO price. On the other hand, there are shares that are trading well above their trading price. In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best performing IPOs of last year.

Ten Best Performing IPOs Of Last Year

We have used the past one year return data of the companies that went public last year to rank the 10 best performing IPOs of last year. For our list of the 10 best performing IPOs of last year, we have considered companies that went public the usual way (i.e. by filing IPO), through SPAC listing and companies that re-listed after emerging from bankruptcy. Following are the 10 best performing IPOs of last year:

Bowlero (14%)

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Westport, Conn., it is the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers. Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) shares are up by over 22% year to date and by almost 1% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $11, and have a 52-week range of $6.96 to $13.09. Bowlero started trading on the NYSE in December 2021.

Longeveron (15%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Fla., it is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares are down by almost 37% year to date and by almost 25% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $7.50, and have a 52-week range of $2.84 to $45.00. Longeveron started trading on the NASDAQ in February 2021.

Reservoir Media (20%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers music publishing services. Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) shares are up by over 19% year to date but are down by almost 19% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $1.50, and have a 52-week range of $0.70 to $2.53. Reservoir Media started trading on the NASDAQ in July 2021.

Archaea Energy (22%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Houston, this company develops renewable natural gas. Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) shares are up by almost 6% year to date but are down by over 13% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $19, and have a 52-week range of $14.30 to $23.75. Archaea Energy started trading on the NYSE in September 2021.

AdTheorent Holding (24%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers real-time bidding enabled mobile ad network services. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) shares are up by almost 62% year to date and by over 17% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $1.10, and have a 52-week range of $0.50 to $1.80. AdTheorent Holding started trading on the NASDAQ in December 2021.

Montauk Renewables (25%)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, this company deals in the discovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. Montauk Renewables Inc (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares are up by almost 21% year to date and by over 16% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $12, and have a 52-week range of $6.15 to $14.00. Montauk Renewables started trading on the NASDAQ in January 2021.

Prometheus Biosciences (35%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, it is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing novel precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics for gastroenterology and autoimmune diseases. Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares are down by almost 29% year to date but are up by almost 5% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $27, and have a 52-week range of $19.00 to $51.96. Prometheus Biosciences started trading on the NASDAQ in March 2021.

Gulfport Energy (62%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., it is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Gulfport Energy Corp (NYSE:GPOR) shares are up by over 40% year to date and by over 4% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $101, and have a 52-week range of $60.01 to $102.22. Gulfport Energy emerged from chapter 11 protection and started trading on the NYSE in May 2021.

Solid Power (83%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Louisville, Colo., this company makes and supplies power batteries. Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares are down by almost 13% year to date and by over 1% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $1.90, and have a 52-week range of $0.96 to $6.98. Solid Power shares started trading on the NASDAQ on December 8.

Chesapeake Energy (96%)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., this company acquires, explores and develops properties for producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares are up by over 55% year to date and by almost 19% in the last month. The company’s shares are presently trading at over $98, and have a 52-week range of $48.19 to $102.20. Chesapeake Energy shares started trading in February 2021.

