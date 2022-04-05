These Are The Ten Best Performing Small Growth Funds

Investors with a higher risk appetite can make quick money by investing in small cap stocks. Even investors with a smaller risk appetite can go for small cap stocks, but a better way for them to invest in such stocks is through small growth funds. Such funds mainly invest in companies that are projected to grow faster than other small-cap stocks. Moreover, such funds prefer companies in up-and-coming industries and young firms in early growth stages. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing small growth funds.

Ten Best Performing Small Growth Funds

We have used the one year return data (from money.usnews.com) of the small growth funds to rank the ten best performing small growth funds. Following are the ten best performing small growth funds:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund (ETMGX, 8%)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Small-Cap Fund (MUTF:ETMGX) primarily invests in the common stocks of small-cap companies that it believes could achieve a relatively higher earnings growth over the long term. It has given a return of over 1% in the last three months and over 12% in the last three years. ETMGX has more than $130 million in total assets, while its top three holdings are: Performance Food Group, Valvoline and CBIZ.

Needham Aggressive Growth Fund (NEAGX, 8%)

Needham Aggressive Growth Fund (MUTF:NEAGX) normally invests in the equity securities of domestic issuers in markets and industries with strong growth potential. It has given a return of almost -15% in the last three months and almost 30% in the last three years. NEAGX has more than $140 million in total assets, while its top three holdings are: Dreyfus Treasury Secs Cash Mgmt Inst, PDF Solutions and Vicor.

PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund (PGOAX, 9%)

PGIM Jennison Small Company Fund (MUTF:PGOAX) normally invests in equity and equity-related securities of small, less well-known companies that it believes are relatively undervalued. It has given a return of over -3% in the last three months and over 18% in the last three years. PGOAX has more than $2 billion in total assets, while its top three holdings are: Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl, PDC Energy and Saia.

Eaton Vance Small-Cap Fund (ETEGX, 9%)

Eaton Vance Small-Cap Fund (MUTF:ETEGX) invests in small-cap companies that are part of the Russell 2000® Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. It has given a return of almost 2% in the last three months and almost 13% in the last three years. ETEGX has more than $150 million in total assets, while its top three holdings are: Performance Food Group, Valvoline and CBIZ.

abrdn US Sust Ldrs Smlr Coms Fd (MLSAX, 9%)

abrdn U.S. Sustainable Leaders Smaller Companies Fund (MUTF:MLSAX) primarily invests in equity securities of smaller U.S. companies with sound and improving prospects. It has given a return of over -13% in the last three months and over 19% in the last three years. MLSAX has more than $17 million in total assets, while its top three holdings are: Perficient, Icon and PJT Partners Inc Class A.

Congress Small Cap Growth Fund (CSMCX, 12%)

Congress Small Cap Growth Fund (MUTF:CSMCX), under normal circumstances, invests in the shares of small-cap companies. It has given a return of over -9% in the last three months and over 22% in the last three years. CSMCX has more than $280 million in total assets, while its top three holdings are: First American Treasury Obligs X, Skyline Champion and Perficient.

Penn Capital Special Sits Sm Cp Eq Fd (PSCNX, 13%)

Penn Capital Special Situations Small Cap Equity Fund (MUTF:PSCNX) normally invests in small-capitalization companies, having a market value of less than $100 million at the time of purchase, or similar stocks included in the Russell 2000® Index. It has given a return of over 3% in the last three months and over 21% in the last three years. PSCNX has more than $15 million in total assets, while its top three holdings are: Weatherford International PLC Ordinary Shares, PDC Energy and Golden Entertainment.

Oberweis Micro Cap Fund (OBMCX, 13%)

Oberweis Micro-Cap Fund (MUTF:OBMCX) usually invests in the common stocks of very small companies exhibiting potential for long-term growth in market value. It has given a return of over -3% in the last three months and over 22% in the last three years. OBMCX has more than $120 million in total assets, while its top three holdings are: Axcelis Technologies, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor and Veritiv.

Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities Fund (OBSOX, 14%)

Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities Fund (MUTF:OBSOX) primarily invests in the small-cap companies that it believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. It has given a return of over -5% in the last three months and over 22% in the last three years. OBSOX has more than $25 million in total assets, while its top three holdings are: Synaptics, Axcelis Technologies and Crocs.

Kinetics Small Cap Opportunities Fund (KSOAX, 15%)

Kinetics Small Capital Opportunities Advisor Fund (MUTF:KSOAX) invests in the Small Cap Portfolio, which is a series of Kinetics Portfolios Trust that invests in U.S. and foreign small capitalization companies offering attractive valuation opportunities. It has given a return of over 1% in the last three months and over 17% in the last three years. KSOAX has more than $240 million in total assets, while its top two holdings are: Texas Pacific Land, and DREAM Unlimited Corp Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg.

