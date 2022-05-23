S&P 500   3,901.36
These Are The Ten Best Performing Technology Funds

Sunday, May 22, 2022 | ValueWalk

Technology mutual funds predominantly invest in technology companies. Such funds can invest in both debt and equities of the tech companies, but they usually invest in the equities. Also, these funds prefer investing in new emerging technologies. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing technology funds.

Ten Best Performing Technology Funds

We have used the past one-year return data of the technology funds (from money.usnews.com) to rank the ten best performing technology funds. Following are the ten best performing technology funds:

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  1. Red Oak Technology Select Fund (ROGSX, -10%)

Red Oak Technology Select Fund (MUTF:ROGSX) primarily invests in the equity securities of companies that operate in the technology sector. It posted a return of almost -14% in the last three months and over 11% in the last three years. ROGSX has more than $35 million in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet (Class C) and Microsoft.

  1. Nationwide NYSE Arca Tech100 Idx Fd (NWJCX, -7%)

Nationwide NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index Fund (MUTF:NWJCX) mainly invests in the equity securities that are part of the NYSE Arca Tech 100 Index, which consists of at least 100 individual technology-related securities. It posted a return of almost -12% in the last three months and over 11% in the last three years. NWJCX has more than $600 million in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: ASML Holding NV (ADR), Broadcom, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Lam Research.


  1. Fidelity Advisor® Technology Fund (FADTX, -6%)

Fidelity Advisor® Technology Fund (MUTF:FADTX) usually invests in the securities of companies that offer, use or develop products, processes or services that provide or benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements. It posted a return of almost -16% in the last three months and over 23% in the last three years. FADTX has more than $3.90 billion in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Marvel Technology.

  1. Rydex Electronics Fund (RYELX, -5%)

Rydex Electronics Fund (MUTF:RYELX) primarily invests in the equity securities of U.S. electronics companies, as well as in derivatives. It may invest in companies of small to mid-sized capitalizations. It posted a return of over -15% in the last three months and almost 25% in the last three years. RYELX has more than $35 million in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: NVIDIA, Broadcom, Intel and Texas Instruments.

  1. Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund (SHGTX, -4%)

Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund (MUTF:SHGTX) normally invests in the equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that operate in technology and technology-related industries. It posted a return of almost -11% in the last three months and over 23% in the last three years. SHGTX has more than $1.50 billion in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: Apple, Lam Research, Alphabet (Class A) and Broadcom.

  1. Columbia Seligman Tech & Info Fd (SLMCX, -4%)

Columbia Seligman Technology and Information Fund (MUTF:SLMCX) mainly invests in the securities of technology and information companies. It may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments. It posted a return of almost -11% in the last three months and almost 23% in the last three years. SLMCX has more than $9 billion in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: Apple, Lam Research, Broadcom, and Alphabet (Class A).

  1. Towpath Technology Fund (TOWTX, -4%)

Towpath Technology Fund (MUTF:TOWTX) usually invests in the common stocks of technology-related companies. It may also invest in the shares of foreign companies either directly or through ADRs. It posted a return of almost -6% in the last three months. TOWTX has more than $3 million in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: Alphabet (Class A), Check Point Software Technologies, Meta Platforms (Class A) and CSG Systems International.

  1. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fd (VITAX, -2%)

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (MUTF:VITAX) mainly invests in U.S. and non-U.S. stocks that operate in high tech areas, including semiconductors, software and networking. It posted a return of almost -13% in the last three months and almost 21% in the last three years. VITAX has more than $40 billion in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Visa.

  1. Fidelity Advisor® Semiconductors Fund (FELAX, 3%)

Fidelity Advisor® Semiconductors Fund (MUTF:FELAX) primarily invests in the common stock of companies that design, make and sell semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. It posted a return of almost -16% in the last three months and over 25% in the last three years. FELAX has more than $750 million in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: NVIDIA, Marvell Technology, NXP Semiconductors and Microchip Technology.

  1. Fidelity® Select Semiconductors Port (FSELX, 4%)

Fidelity® Select Semiconductors Portfolio (MUTF:FSELX) invests mainly in the common stocks of companies that design, make and sell semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. It posted a return of -16% in the last three months and almost 26% in the last three years. FSELX has more than $6.5 billion in total assets. The top four holdings of the fund are: NVIDIA, Marvell Technology, NXP Semiconductors and Microchip Technology.


