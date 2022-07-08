These Are The Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

×
S&P 500   3,904.68 (+0.05%)
DOW   31,436.29 (+0.16%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.19%)
AAPL   146.87 (+0.36%)
MSFT   265.20 (-1.19%)
META   170.39 (-1.05%)
GOOGL   2,371.05 (-0.19%)
AMZN   115.40 (-0.80%)
TSLA   753.08 (+2.65%)
NVDA   156.24 (-1.48%)
NIO   22.64 (+0.62%)
BABA   125.46 (+2.51%)
AMD   78.96 (-0.43%)
MU   59.20 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.84 (-1.47%)
GE   63.09 (+0.14%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   96.38 (-1.08%)
AMC   14.50 (+0.14%)
PFE   53.85 (+0.80%)
PYPL   73.24 (-2.40%)
NFLX   186.76 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   3,904.68 (+0.05%)
DOW   31,436.29 (+0.16%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.19%)
AAPL   146.87 (+0.36%)
MSFT   265.20 (-1.19%)
META   170.39 (-1.05%)
GOOGL   2,371.05 (-0.19%)
AMZN   115.40 (-0.80%)
TSLA   753.08 (+2.65%)
NVDA   156.24 (-1.48%)
NIO   22.64 (+0.62%)
BABA   125.46 (+2.51%)
AMD   78.96 (-0.43%)
MU   59.20 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.84 (-1.47%)
GE   63.09 (+0.14%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   96.38 (-1.08%)
AMC   14.50 (+0.14%)
PFE   53.85 (+0.80%)
PYPL   73.24 (-2.40%)
NFLX   186.76 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   3,904.68 (+0.05%)
DOW   31,436.29 (+0.16%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.19%)
AAPL   146.87 (+0.36%)
MSFT   265.20 (-1.19%)
META   170.39 (-1.05%)
GOOGL   2,371.05 (-0.19%)
AMZN   115.40 (-0.80%)
TSLA   753.08 (+2.65%)
NVDA   156.24 (-1.48%)
NIO   22.64 (+0.62%)
BABA   125.46 (+2.51%)
AMD   78.96 (-0.43%)
MU   59.20 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.84 (-1.47%)
GE   63.09 (+0.14%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   96.38 (-1.08%)
AMC   14.50 (+0.14%)
PFE   53.85 (+0.80%)
PYPL   73.24 (-2.40%)
NFLX   186.76 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   3,904.68 (+0.05%)
DOW   31,436.29 (+0.16%)
QQQ   294.43 (-0.19%)
AAPL   146.87 (+0.36%)
MSFT   265.20 (-1.19%)
META   170.39 (-1.05%)
GOOGL   2,371.05 (-0.19%)
AMZN   115.40 (-0.80%)
TSLA   753.08 (+2.65%)
NVDA   156.24 (-1.48%)
NIO   22.64 (+0.62%)
BABA   125.46 (+2.51%)
AMD   78.96 (-0.43%)
MU   59.20 (+0.59%)
CGC   2.62 (-3.32%)
T   20.84 (-1.47%)
GE   63.09 (+0.14%)
F   11.62 (-0.26%)
DIS   96.38 (-1.08%)
AMC   14.50 (+0.14%)
PFE   53.85 (+0.80%)
PYPL   73.24 (-2.40%)
NFLX   186.76 (-1.33%)

These Are The Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | ValueWalk

The Q2 earnings will be reported from July 11, and most U.S. banks will be reporting earnings next week. Many expect Q2 2022 to be the toughest quarter in terms of earnings since Q2 2020. The S&P 500 has dropped by almost 20% this year, its worst first-half performance since the 1970s. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost over 14% this year, its worst start to the year since 2002. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings next week.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data (as of July 6, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings next week.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  1. Cintas

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company offers corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares are down by over 14% year to date and by almost 2% in the last year. As of writing, Cintas shares were trading at over $380, while it has a 52-week range of $343.86 to $461.44. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 14.

  1. PNC Financial Services Group

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, it is a holding company that offers financial services. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) shares are down by over 20% year to date and by almost 13% in the last year. As of writing, PNC Financial Services shares were trading at over $159, while it has a 52-week range of $149.51 to $228.14. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.


  1. US Bancorp

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Minneapolis, it is a bank holding company offering lending and depository services, cash and investment management services, and foreign exchange and trust management services. US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares are down by over 17% year to date and by over 15% in the last year. As of writing, U.S. Bancorp shares were trading at over $47, while it has a 52-week range of $44.79 to $63.57. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

  1. Citigroup

Founded in 1812 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers financial products and services. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) shares are down by almost 24% year to date and by almost 31% in the last year. As of writing, Citigroup shares were trading at over $46, while it has a 52-week range of $44.93 to $74.64. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

  1. BlackRock

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment management, risk management, and advisory services. BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) shares are down by almost 33% year to date and by almost 30% in the last year. As of writing, BlackRock shares were trading at over $617, while it has a 52-week range of $575.60 to $973.16. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

  1. Morgan Stanley

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment banking products and services. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares are down by over 23% year to date and by almost 14% in the last year. As of writing, Morgan Stanley shares were trading at over $76, while it has a 52-week range of $72.23 to $109.73. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 14.

  1. Wells Fargo & Co.

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a financial services company that offers banking, mortgage products and services, insurance, investments, and consumer and commercial finance. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares are down by almost 18% year to date and by almost 7% in the last year. As of writing, Wells Fargo shares were trading at over $39, while it has a 52-week range of $36.54 to $60.30. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

  1. PepsiCo

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., this company makes and sells beverages, food, and snacks. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are down by almost 2% year to date but are up by almost 14% in the last year. As of writing, PepsiCo shares were trading at over $170, while it has a 52-week range of $148.78 to $177.62. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 12.

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, it is a financial holding company that offers financial and investment banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are down by over 29% year to date and by almost 26% in the last year. As of writing, JPMorgan Chase shares were trading at over $112, while it has a 52-week range of $109.30 to $172.96. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 14.

  1. UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company offers health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares are up by almost 3% year to date and by almost 26% in the last year. As of writing, UnitedHealth shares were trading at over $516, while it has a 52-week range of $383.12 to $553.29. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)
3.287 of 5 stars		$162.240.0%3.70%13.73Hold$214.40
U.S. Bancorp (USB)
3.1339 of 5 stars		$46.73-0.1%3.94%10.07Hold$62.14
Citigroup (C)
3.214 of 5 stars		$47.01+0.2%4.34%5.54Hold$67.25
BlackRock (BLK)
2.9542 of 5 stars		$619.21-0.7%3.15%15.56Moderate Buy$848.93
Morgan Stanley (MS)
3.0193 of 5 stars		$77.12+0.2%3.63%9.81Hold$104.69
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
2.807 of 5 stars		$40.18+0.1%2.49%8.35Moderate Buy$57.03
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
3.1611 of 5 stars		$114.47-0.2%3.49%8.49Hold$159.33
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
2.8062 of 5 stars		$528.03+2.7%1.25%28.90Moderate Buy$560.76
Cintas (CTAS)
2.1688 of 5 stars		$380.30-0.2%1.00%33.63Moderate Buy$441.44
PepsiCo (PEP)
2.1042 of 5 stars		$172.46+1.2%2.67%23.59Moderate Buy$177.47
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.



View the "7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.