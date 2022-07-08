These Are The Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

The Q2 earnings will be reported from July 11, and most U.S. banks will be reporting earnings next week. Many expect Q2 2022 to be the toughest quarter in terms of earnings since Q2 2020. The S&P 500 has dropped by almost 20% this year, its worst first-half performance since the 1970s. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost over 14% this year, its worst start to the year since 2002. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings next week.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data (as of July 6, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings next week.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Cintas

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company offers corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares are down by over 14% year to date and by almost 2% in the last year. As of writing, Cintas shares were trading at over $380, while it has a 52-week range of $343.86 to $461.44. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 14.

PNC Financial Services Group

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, it is a holding company that offers financial services. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) shares are down by over 20% year to date and by almost 13% in the last year. As of writing, PNC Financial Services shares were trading at over $159, while it has a 52-week range of $149.51 to $228.14. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

US Bancorp

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Minneapolis, it is a bank holding company offering lending and depository services, cash and investment management services, and foreign exchange and trust management services. US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares are down by over 17% year to date and by over 15% in the last year. As of writing, U.S. Bancorp shares were trading at over $47, while it has a 52-week range of $44.79 to $63.57. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

Citigroup

Founded in 1812 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers financial products and services. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) shares are down by almost 24% year to date and by almost 31% in the last year. As of writing, Citigroup shares were trading at over $46, while it has a 52-week range of $44.93 to $74.64. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

BlackRock

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment management, risk management, and advisory services. BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) shares are down by almost 33% year to date and by almost 30% in the last year. As of writing, BlackRock shares were trading at over $617, while it has a 52-week range of $575.60 to $973.16. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

Morgan Stanley

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment banking products and services. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares are down by over 23% year to date and by almost 14% in the last year. As of writing, Morgan Stanley shares were trading at over $76, while it has a 52-week range of $72.23 to $109.73. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 14.

Wells Fargo & Co.

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a financial services company that offers banking, mortgage products and services, insurance, investments, and consumer and commercial finance. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares are down by almost 18% year to date and by almost 7% in the last year. As of writing, Wells Fargo shares were trading at over $39, while it has a 52-week range of $36.54 to $60.30. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

PepsiCo

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., this company makes and sells beverages, food, and snacks. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are down by almost 2% year to date but are up by almost 14% in the last year. As of writing, PepsiCo shares were trading at over $170, while it has a 52-week range of $148.78 to $177.62. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, it is a financial holding company that offers financial and investment banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares are down by over 29% year to date and by almost 26% in the last year. As of writing, JPMorgan Chase shares were trading at over $112, while it has a 52-week range of $109.30 to $172.96. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 14.

UnitedHealth Group

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., this company offers health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares are up by almost 3% year to date and by almost 26% in the last year. As of writing, UnitedHealth shares were trading at over $516, while it has a 52-week range of $383.12 to $553.29. It is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings on July 15.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.