These Are The Ten Biggest Companies With Earnings Date Next Week

Concerns over rising inflation and how the Fed will work to control it, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and lockdowns in China, are the primary factors that guided the markets in Q1. We can see the impact of all these factors on the results of many big companies this earnings season. So far, we have seen mixed financial results from major U.S. companies, dampening an otherwise better-than-expected Q1 earnings season. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies with earnings date next week.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Companies With Earnings Date Next Week

We have used the market cap data (as of May 5, 2022) to rank the ten biggest companies with earnings date next week. Following are the ten biggest companies with earnings date next week:

Rivian Automotive

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., it is an electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are down over 50% YTD and almost 71% in the last one year. The company is scheduled to report earnings on May 11.

Tyson Foods

Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Ark., this company deals in the production of processed food. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares are up over 5% YTD and over 17% in the last one year. The company posted revenue of more than $47 billion in 2021 and over $43 billion in 2020. Tyson Foods is scheduled to report earnings on May 9.

Electronic Arts

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., this company offers games, content and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares are down over 8% YTD and over 14% in the last one year. The company posted revenue of more than $5.5 billion in 2021 and over $5 billion in 2020. Electronic Arts is scheduled to report earnings on May 10.

Motorola Solutions

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Chicago, this company deals in communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) shares are down over 21% YTD but are up almost 14% in the last one year. The company posted revenue of more than $8 billion in 2021 and over $7 billion in 2020. Motorola Solutions is scheduled to report earnings on May 12.

Welltower

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, this company offers health care infrastructure, as well as investment in seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) shares are up over 4% YTD and almost 22% in the last one year. The company posted revenue of more than $4.7 billion in 2021 and over $4.5 billion in 2020. Welltower is scheduled to report earnings on May 11.

Simon Property Group

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Indianapolis, it is a real estate investment trust. Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) shares are down almost 23% YTD but are up almost 1% in the last one year. The company posted revenue of more than $5 billion in 2021 and over $4 billion in 2020. Simon Property Group is scheduled to report earnings on May 9.

Sysco

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, this company sells, markets and distributes food products to healthcare, lodging establishments, restaurants and educational facilities. SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares are up almost 8% YTD but are down almost 1% in the last one year. The company posted revenue of more than $51 billion in 2021 and over $52 billion in 2020. Sysco is scheduled to report earnings on May 10.

Occidental Petroleum

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares are up over 120% YTD and over 140% in the last one year. The company posted revenue of more than $25 billion in 2021 and over $17 billion in 2020. Occidental Petroleum is scheduled to report earnings on May 11.

Duke Energy

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company deals in the distribution of natural gas, as well as offers energy related services. Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) shares are up almost 5% YTD and almost 10% in the last one year. The company posted revenue of more than $25 billion in 2021 and over $23 billion in 2020. Duke Energy is scheduled to report earnings on May 9.

Walt Disney

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., it is a family entertainment and media enterprise. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are down almost 26% YTD and almost 37% in the last one year. The company posted revenue of more than $67 billion in 2021 and over $65 billion in 2020. Walt Disney is scheduled to report earnings on May 9.

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.

Companies Mentioned in This Article