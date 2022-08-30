These Are The Ten Biggest Companies With Over 5% Dividend Yield

If you are investing for the long term, then picking stocks with higher dividend yield not only helps you reduce the cost of acquisition but earn some extra income as well. Regular dividend payout helps to reduce the cost of acquisition for investors, as well as magnify the total return on the investment. Usually, the higher the dividend yield, the more attractive a stock is for investors. So, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies with over 5% dividend yield.

Ten Biggest Companies with Over 5% Dividend Yield

We have used the market capitalization of companies (as of Aug. 26, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest companies with over 5% dividend yield.

Dow

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Midland, Mich., it is a materials science company that integrates science and technology to develop innovative solutions. Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) shares are down by over 3% year to date and down almost 21% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $54 billion in 2021 and over $38 billion in 2020. As of this writing, Dow has a market capitalization of over $40 billion.

Kinder Morgan

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Houston, it is an energy infrastructure company. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) shares are up by over 20% year to date but are down by almost 5% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $17 billion in 2021 and over $11 billion in 2020. As of this writing, Kinder Morgan has a market capitalization of over $43 billion.

Devon Energy

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, this company deals in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) shares are up by over 24% year to date but are down by almost 3% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $13 billion in 2021 and over $4 billion in 2020. As of this writing, Devon Energy has a market capitalization of over $48 billion.

Enterprise Products Partners

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Houston, it is a holding company that deals in the production of natural gas and petrochemicals. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares are up by almost 24% year to date but are down by over 1% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $41 billion in 2021 and over $26 billion in 2020. As of this writing, Enterprise Products Partners has a market capitalization of over $59 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, it is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) shares are up by over 44% year to date but are down by over 6% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $17 billion in 2021 and over $7 billion in 2020. As of this writing, Pioneer Natural Resources has a market capitalization of over $60 billion.

Altria Group

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Richmond, Va., this company makes and sells cigarettes in the U.S. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) shares are down by almost 2% year to date and down almost 15% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $21 billion in 2021 and over $20 billion in 2020. As of this writing, Altria Group has a market capitalization of over $80 billion.

Blackstone

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers investment and fund management services. Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) shares are down by almost 20% year to date and down almost 14% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $12 billion in 2021 and over $6 billion in 2020. As of this writing, Blackstone has a market capitalization of over $125 billion.

AT&T

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dallas, this company offers telecommunications media and technology service. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares are down by almost 3% year to date and down almost 16% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $168 billion in 2021 and over $171 billion in 2020. As of this writing, AT&T had a market capitalization of over $128 billion.

Philip Morris International

Founded in 1847 and headquartered in New York City, this company makes and sells cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares are up by almost 3% year to date but are down by almost 9% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $31 billion in 2021 and over $28 billion in 2020. As of this writing, Philip Morris International has a market capitalization of over $150 billion.

Verizon Communications

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in New York City, this company provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to government institutions, businesses and consumers. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are down by over 16% year to date and down over 15% in the last three months. It reported revenue of more than $130 billion in 2021 and over $128 billion in 2020. As of this writing, Verizon Communications has a market capitalization of over $182 billion.

