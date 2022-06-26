These Are The Ten Biggest Companies With Over 50% Insider Ownership

In the corporate world, insiders are the founders, directors, executives, relatives or any other person that has access to key company information before it is made available to the general public. High insider ownership suggests that insiders are confident in the company's prospects. Thus, investors can use insider ownership data to influence their investing decisions. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies with over 50% insider ownership.

Ten Biggest Companies With Over 50% Insider Ownership

We have used the insider ownership data from finviz.com to come up with the 10 biggest companies with over 50% insider ownership. We have ranked the companies with over 50% insider ownership on the basis of their market capitalization as of June 23, 2022.

Seaboard

Founded in 1918 and headquartered in Merriam, Kan., it is an agribusiness and transportation conglomerate with integrated operations in multiple industries. Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) shares are down by over 7% year to date and by almost 12% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $9 billion in 2021 and over $7 billion in 2020. As of writing, Seaboard had a market cap of more than $4 billion, and a 52-week range of $3,535.57 to $4,400.

BOK Financial

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., this company provides financial solutions. BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares are down by over 28% year to date and almost 17% in the last year. The company reported an interest income of more than $1.10 billion in 2021 and over $1.20 billion in 2020. As of writing, BOK Financial had a market cap of more than $5 billion, and a 52-week range of $74.29 to $120.20.

Shell Midstream Partners

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, this company operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) shares are up by over 19% year to date but are down by almost 6% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $550 million in 2021 and over $450 million in 2020. As of writing, Shell Midstream Partners had a market cap of more than $5.40 billion, and a 52-week range of $10.76 to $15.11.

DCP Midstream

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, this company deals in natural gas. DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares are up by over 1% year to date but are down by almost 4% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $11 billion in 2021 and over $6 billion in 2020. As of writing, DCP Midstream had a market cap of more than $5.90 billion, and a 52-week range of $23.58 to $39.54.

Amerco

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Reno, Nev., this company deals in insurance, and moving and storage businesses. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares are down by almost 35% year to date and over 17% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $5.50 billion in 2021 and over $4.50 billion in 2020. As of writing, Amerco had a market cap of more than $9 billion, and a 52-week range of $447.92 to $769.90.

Ubiquiti

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers networking equipment and related software platforms. Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE:UI) shares are down by almost 18% year to date and over 19% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $1.9 billion in 2021 and over $1.20 billion in 2020. As of writing, Ubiquiti had a market cap of more than $14 billion, and a 52-week range of $218.15 to $344.77.

Avangrid

Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Orange, Conn., it is an energy transmission and gas distribution company. Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) shares are down by over 8% year to date and over 12% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $7 billion in 2021 and over $6 billion in 2020. As of writing, Avangrid had a market cap of more than $17 billion, and a 52-week range of $42.20 to $55.57.

Continental Resources

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, it is an independent oil producer. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares are up by over 40% year to date and almost 63% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $5.50 billion in 2021 and over $2.50 billion in 2020. As of writing, Continental Resources had a market cap of more than $20 billion, and a 52-week range of $31.40 to $75.49.

Brown-Forman

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Louisville, Ky., this company makes and distributes alcoholic beverages. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) shares are down by almost 4% year to date and almost 10% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $3.50 billion in 2021 and over $3.40 billion in 2020. As of writing, Brown-Forman had a market cap of more than $30 billion, and a 52-week range of $56.97 to $72.47.

T-Mobile US

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., this company offers wireless communications services. T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares are up by over 17% year to date but are down by over 6% in the last year. The company reported revenue of more than $80 billion in 2021 and over $65 billion in 2020. As of writing, T-Mobile US had a market cap of more than $160 billion, and a 52-week range of $101.51 to $150.20.

