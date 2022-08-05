SALE EXTENDED
These Are The Ten Biggest Companies With Over 90% Institutional Ownership

Thu., August 4, 2022 | ValueWalk

Institutional investors are big investors that generally buy shares on behalf of their clients or members. Such investors are assumed to be more knowledgeable, and thus, their investment in any stock is considered to be good news for that stock and other investors in that stock. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies with over 90% institutional ownership.

Ten Biggest Companies With Over 90% Institutional Ownership

We have used the institutional ownership data from finviz.com to come up with the 10 biggest companies with over 90% institutional ownership. We have ranked the companies on the basis of their market capitalization (as of Aug. 3, 2022).

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. Zoetis

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., this company makes and sells medicines, biodevices, diagnostic products, vaccines, genetic tests, as well as precision livestock farming technology. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) shares are down by over 26% year to date and down by almost 12% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $80 billion. Zoetis posted revenue of over $7 billion in 2021, compared to over $6 billion in 2020.

  1. Cigna

Founded in 1792 and headquartered in Bloomfield, Conn., this company offers global health services, and operates through Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) shares are up by over 18% year to date and up almost 32% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $80 billion. Cigna posted revenue of over $170 billion in 2021, compared to over $160 billion in 2020.


  1. ServiceNow

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers enterprise cloud computing solutions through its single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) shares are down by over 27% year to date and down almost 21% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $90 billion. ServiceNow posted revenue of over $5 billion in 2021, compared to over $4 billion in 2020.

  1. Estee Lauder

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in New York City, this company makes and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) shares are down by over 27% year to date and down almost 18% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $90 billion. Estee Lauder posted revenue of over $16 billion in 2021, compared to over $14 billion in 2020.

  1. Prologis

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers real estate investment trust services and operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) shares are down by over 22% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $90 billion. Prologis posted revenue of over $4.5 billion in 2021, compared to over $4 billion in 2020.

  1. Elevance Health

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company offers a range of network-based managed care health benefit plans to employers, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Elevance Health Inc (NYSE:ELV) shares are up by over 3% year to date and up over 27% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $110 billion. Elevance Health posted revenue of over $130 billion in 2021, compared to over $120 billion in 2020.

  1. American Tower

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Boston, this company offers real estate investment services, as well as develops multi-tenant real estate properties. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) shares are down by over 8% year to date and down almost 5% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $120 billion. American Tower posted revenue of over $9 billion in 2021, compared to over $8 billion in 2020.

  1. S&P Global

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in New York City, this company deals in providing ratings and benchmarks, as well as analytics and data services to the capital and commodity markets. S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) shares are down by almost 22% year to date and down almost 17% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $120 billion. S&P Global posted revenue of over $8 billion in 2021, compared to over $7 billion in 2020.

  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Waltham, Mass., this company deals in analytical instruments equipment, reagents and consumables, software, as well as providing services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares are down by almost 12% year to date but are up by over 8% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $220 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted revenue of over $39 billion in 2021, compared to over $32 billion in 2020.

  1. Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company facilitates electronic payment systems. It also provides risk management, and payment security solutions to merchants. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) shares are down by almost 4% year to date and down over 13% in the last year. As of this writing, the company had a market capitalization of more than $420 billion. Visa posted revenue of over $24 billion in 2021, compared to over $21 billion in 2020.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Zoetis (ZTS)
2.855 of 5 stars		$174.31-3.2%0.75%39.98Moderate Buy$224.88
Cigna (CI)
2.6996 of 5 stars		$280.10+3.1%1.60%17.38Moderate Buy$292.04
ServiceNow (NOW)
2.6142 of 5 stars		$493.00+4.6%N/A541.76Moderate Buy$597.90
Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
2.4365 of 5 stars		$273.31+1.4%0.88%29.90Moderate Buy$333.00
Prologis (PLD)
3.1182 of 5 stars		$130.75+0.0%2.42%26.15Buy$169.92
Elevance Health (ELV)
3.0245 of 5 stars		$474.90-1.0%1.08%19.04Moderate Buy$557.15
American Tower (AMT)
2.8822 of 5 stars		$271.27+0.9%2.11%44.62Moderate Buy$292.13
S&P Global (SPGI)
3.2354 of 5 stars		$377.90+2.6%0.90%28.16Moderate Buy$422.00
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
2.8102 of 5 stars		$590.00+0.3%0.20%31.40Moderate Buy$661.08
Visa (V)
2.9228 of 5 stars		$213.47+2.4%0.70%31.49Moderate Buy$258.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


