These Are The Ten Biggest Container And Packaging Companies

Container and packaging is a massive industry that is very important for e-commerce as well as transport businesses. This industry includes companies that make and market paper, metal, plastic and glass packaging products. It also includes companies making corrugated boxes, bottles, cans, plastic foam, containers and cardboard containers. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest container and packaging companies.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Biggest Container And Packaging Companies

We have referred to the latest available revenue numbers to come up with the ten biggest container and packaging companies. Following are the ten biggest container and packaging companies:

Sonoco Products (>$5.3 billion)

Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Hartsville, S.C., this company deals in industrial and consumer packaging products and services. Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) has the following business segments: Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Consumer Packaging, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The shares of the company are up almost 2% year-to-date but are down almost 7% in the last one year. Sonoco Products posted a net loss of more than $85 million in 2021 and a net income of over $200 million in 2020.

Graphic Packaging Holding (>$6.1 billion)

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company offers paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) makes kraft paperboard, folding cartons, multi-wall bags and coated-recycled boxboard. The shares of the company are up almost 3% year-to-date and over 11% in the last one year. Graphic Packaging posted a net income of more than $200 million in 2021 and over $160 million in 2020.

O-I Glass (>$6.6 billion)

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, this company makes glass products for the food and beverage sectors. O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The shares of the company are up over 5% year-to-date and over 5% in the last one year. O-I Glass posted a net income of more than $140 million in 2021 and over $240 million in 2020.

Packaging Corp of America (>$6.9 billion)

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill., this company deals in container products, and has the following business segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The shares of the company are up almost 15% year-to-date and over 19% in the last one year. Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) posted a net income of more than $830 million in 2021 and over $450 million in 2020.

Avery Dennison (>$7 billion)

Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Glendale, Calif., this company offers labeling and packaging materials and solutions. Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) has the following business segments: Retail Branding and Information Solutions, Label and Graphic Materials, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The shares of the company are down almost 21% year-to-date and almost 5% in the last one year. Avery Dennison posted a net income of more than $740 million in 2021 and over $550 million in 2020.

Berry Global Group (>$8.8 billion)

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Evansville, Ind., this company deals in value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging. Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) has the following business segments: Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging International, and Engineered Materials. The shares of the company are down over 18% year-to-date but are up over 3% in the last one year. Berry Global posted a net income of more than $730 million in 2021 and over $550 million in 2020.

Ball (>$11.4 billion)

Founded in 1880 and headquartered in Westminster, Colo., this company offers metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. The shares of the company are down over 3% year-to-date but are up over 14% in the last one year. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) posted a net income of more than $870 million in 2021 and over $580 million in 2020.

Crown Holdings (>$11.6 billion)

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Philadelphia, this company designs, makes, and sells packaging products and equipment. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has the following segments: Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Transit Packaging. The shares of the company are up almost 16% year-to-date and almost 33% in the last one year. Crown Holdings posted a net loss of more than $500 million in 2021 and a net income of over $420 million in 2020.

WestRock (>$18 billion)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company offers paper and packaging solutions, and has the following business segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The shares of the company are up over 7% year-to-date but are down over 8% in the last one year. Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) posted a net income of more than $800 million in 2021 and a net loss of over $690 million in 2020.

International Paper (>$22 billion)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company makes paper and packaging products. International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has the following business segments: Global Cellulose Fibers, Industrial Packaging, and Printing Papers. The shares of the company are down over 4% year-to-date and over 11% in the last one year. International Paper posted a net income of more than $1 billion in 2021 and over $480 million in 2020.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Sonoco Products (SON) 2.5 $61.20 +5.0% 2.94% -72.00 Hold $61.80 Graphic Packaging (GPK) 2.7 $20.13 +1.3% 1.49% 29.17 Buy $23.32 O-I Glass (OI) 2.0 $12.72 +0.2% N/A 13.98 Hold $15.50 Packaging Co. of America (PKG) 2.6 $156.33 -0.1% 2.56% 17.70 Hold $150.57 Avery Dennison (AVY) 3.0 $172.77 +1.2% 1.57% 19.54 Buy $229.75 Berry Global Group (BERY) 3.1 $59.39 -1.6% N/A 11.36 Buy $81.00 Ball (BLL) 3.0 $93.58 +0.6% 0.85% 35.31 Hold $104.13 Crown (CCK) 2.1 $128.77 -0.4% 0.68% -27.75 Buy $137.25 WestRock (WRK) 2.7 $46.91 -1.4% 2.13% 14.52 Hold $56.11 International Paper (IP) 3.3 $44.76 -0.6% 4.13% 10.06 Hold $58.31

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.