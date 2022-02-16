These Are The Ten Biggest Crude Oil Production Companies

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a strong rebound since hitting lows in 2020, with oil prices now hovering around a six year high. Despite a better than expected recovery, uncertainty still remains over market dynamics. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest crude oil production companies.

Ten Biggest Crude Oil Production Companies

We have referred to the latest available revenue figures of the companies to rank the ten biggest crude oil production companies. Moreover, we have only considered Fortune 1000 companies for our list. Following are the ten biggest crude oil production companies:

Marathon Oil (>$5.19 billion)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Houston, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with principal exploration activities in Poland, Angola, Norway, Equatorial Guinea, Iraqi Kurdistan and the U.S. Its shares are up almost 29% YTD and almost 137% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $20, while it has a 52-week range of $9.11 and $22.28.

APA (>$6.4 billion)

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Houston, APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) explores and produces oil and natural gas with operations in the UK, Egypt and the U.S., and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. Its shares are up over 19% YTD and almost 84% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $31, while it has a 52-week range of $15.55 and $36.46.

Hess (>$6.5 billion)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in New York, it is an oil and gas production company. Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) has the following business segments: Exploration, Production and Midstream. Its shares are up almost 28% YTD and over 53% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $93, while it has a 52-week range of $60.39 and $96.76.

Ovintiv (>$6.72 billion)

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Denver, Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) engages in the development and production of a multi-basin portfolio of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas producing plays. Its shares are up almost 24% YTD and over 90% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $40, while it has a 52-week range of $20.94 and $43.10.

Devon Energy (>$7.37 billion)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, this company explores, develops and produces oil and natural gas properties. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) develops and operates Heavy Oil, Rockies Oil, Eagle Ford and more. Its shares are up almost 19% YTD and over 160% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $51, while it has a 52-week range of $19.61 and $55.44.

Chesapeake Energy (>$8.48 billion)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, it is a petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company. Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) focuses on discovering and developing unconventional natural gas and oil fields onshore in the U.S. Its shares are up over 5% YTD and almost 56% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $68, while it has a 52-week range of $40.00 and $73.66.

Pioneer Natural Resources (>$9.3 billion)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) is in the business of exploration and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and gas reserves. Its shares are up over 23% YTD and almost 65% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $208, while it has a 52-week range of $131.76 and $232.84.

EOG Resources (>$17.38 billion)

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Houston, EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) is one of the biggest independent oil and natural gas companies in the U.S. with reserves in Trinidad and Tobago, China, Canada, the UK and the U.S. Its shares are up almost 28% YTD and almost 86% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $112, while it has a 52-week range of $60.46 and $116.89.

Occidental Petroleum (>$21.97 billion)

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Houston, it is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is an industry leader when it comes to applying advanced technology to boost production and access hard-to-recover reserves. Its shares are up over 42% YTD and over 62% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $40, while it has a 52-week range of $21.62 and $43.16.

ConocoPhillips (>$36.67 billion)

Founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, it is an oil and gas exploration and production company. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) works through several geographical segments, including Asia Pacific; Lower 48; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Alaska; Canada; and Other International. Its shares are up almost 27% YTD and over 94% in the last one year. The shares of the company are currently trading over $90, while it has a 52-week range of $47.51 and $94.93.

