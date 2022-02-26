These Are The Ten Biggest Cryptocurrencies For Tourism

The internet revolutionized the tourism industry, allowing travelers to create their trips on the go without the need to go to a travel agency. Now, the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency could once again revolutionize the tourism industry by addressing all the challenges that internet and app-based bookings bring for both travelers and service providers. Travelers and service providers are now slowly realizing the benefits that this relatively newer technology can offer, including drastically reducing transaction fees, improving customer satisfaction, and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for tourism.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Cryptocurrencies For Tourism

We have used the market cap data as of Feb. 24, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for tourism. As of now, there aren’t many tourism cryptocurrencies around, and those that are there have very low market cap. Following are the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for tourism:

TravelNote (TVNT: >$15k)

It is a blockchain based platform that enables fast transactions. TravelNote’s native token, TVNT, is created using smart contract technology (ERC20) from Ethereum. TVNT is down over 20% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.007323. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.1526 (December 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0001948 (March 2020).

Kemacoin (KEMA: >$16k)

Launched in 2018, it is a centralized digital currency that facilitates paying for goods and services, as well as trade for other digital currencies on exchanges. KEMA is down over 42% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.0006742. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.002772 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0001014 (July 2020).

EvenCoin (EVN: >$22k)

It is a self mining smart cryptocurrency in conjunction to even numbers of the Ethereum block. This coin uses hardcore genesis collected from the top 4000 crowd sale contributors. EVN is down over 57% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.0007285. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.9581 (May 2019) and an all-time low of $0.0003687 (November 2020).

BackPacker Coin (BPC: >$35k)

BackPacker Coin aims to revolutionize the entire travel industry by enabling negligible transaction costs, as well as instant payment capability. BPC is down over 18% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.00569. This crypto has an all-time high of $3.54 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.005309 (January 2022).

Heron Asia (HERON: >$124k)

Heron Asia is down over 6% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.007095. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.02328 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0061 (February 2022).

XcelToken Plus (XLAB: >$282k)

It is a blockchain-based travel platform that allows users to book holidays, vacations, hotels, and flights. Users can book on the platform using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Verge and its native token XLAB. XLAB is down over 12% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.000008827. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.01842 (October 2019) and an all-time low of $0.00000101 (November 2020).

TriipMiles (TIIM: >$356k)

It is a blockchain-enabled travel platform that facilitates direct communication between users and service providers. TriipMiles’ native token, TIIM, helps to ensure transparency, security, as well as reduce the cost of transactions. TriipMiles is down over 45% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.009639. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.1797 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0004078 (November 2020).

TripCandy (CANDY: >$962k)

It is a travel platform that enables users to book hotels and accommodation. TripCandy’s native token, CANDY, is built on Binance Smart Chain and helps to reward wallet holders in the form of cashback and dividend. TripCandy is down over 27% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.003709. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.0209 (July 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002573 (July 2021).

LockTrip (LOC: >$26 million)

It is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that helps users save money by eliminating middlemen. Its native token, LOC, powers the operation of the platform. LOC is powered by the Hydra. LockTrip is down over 10% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $2.18. This crypto has an all-time high of $11.19 (June 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001779 (November 2020).

Travala.com (AVA: >$50 million)

Founded in 2017, it is a blockchain-based travel booking platform that is backed by Binance. Its native token, AVA, is used for the Customer Loyalty Program, Referral Program, Standard Booking Givebacks, Affiliate Program and more. Travala.com is down over 37% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.9834. This crypto has an all-time high of $6.48 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04395 (August 2018).

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.