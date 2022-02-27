These Are The Ten Biggest Cryptocurrencies For Tourism

The internet revolutionized the tourism industry, allowing travelers to create their trips on the go without the need to go to a travel agency. Now, the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency could once again revolutionize the tourism industry by addressing all the challenges that internet and app-based bookings bring for both travelers and service providers. Travelers and service providers are now slowly realizing the benefits that this relatively newer technology can offer, including drastically reducing transaction fees, improving customer satisfaction, and more. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for tourism.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Cryptocurrencies For Tourism

We have used the market cap data as of Feb. 24, 2022 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for tourism. As of now, there aren’t many tourism cryptocurrencies around, and those that are there have very low market cap. Following are the ten biggest cryptocurrencies for tourism:

TravelNote (TVNT: >$15k)

It is a blockchain based platform that enables fast transactions. TravelNote’s native token, TVNT, is created using smart contract technology (ERC20) from Ethereum. TVNT is down over 20% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.007323. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.1526 (December 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0001948 (March 2020).

Kemacoin (KEMA: >$16k)

Launched in 2018, it is a centralized digital currency that facilitates paying for goods and services, as well as trade for other digital currencies on exchanges. KEMA is down over 42% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.0006742. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.002772 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0001014 (July 2020).

EvenCoin (EVN: >$22k)

It is a self mining smart cryptocurrency in conjunction to even numbers of the Ethereum block. This coin uses hardcore genesis collected from the top 4000 crowd sale contributors. EVN is down over 57% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.0007285. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.9581 (May 2019) and an all-time low of $0.0003687 (November 2020).

BackPacker Coin (BPC: >$35k)

BackPacker Coin aims to revolutionize the entire travel industry by enabling negligible transaction costs, as well as instant payment capability. BPC is down over 18% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.00569. This crypto has an all-time high of $3.54 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.005309 (January 2022).

Heron Asia (HERON: >$124k)

Heron Asia is down over 6% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.007095. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.02328 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0061 (February 2022).

XcelToken Plus (XLAB: >$282k)

It is a blockchain-based travel platform that allows users to book holidays, vacations, hotels, and flights. Users can book on the platform using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Verge and its native token XLAB. XLAB is down over 12% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.000008827. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.01842 (October 2019) and an all-time low of $0.00000101 (November 2020).

TriipMiles (TIIM: >$356k)

It is a blockchain-enabled travel platform that facilitates direct communication between users and service providers. TriipMiles’ native token, TIIM, helps to ensure transparency, security, as well as reduce the cost of transactions. TriipMiles is down over 45% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.009639. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.1797 (October 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0004078 (November 2020).

TripCandy (CANDY: >$962k)

It is a travel platform that enables users to book hotels and accommodation. TripCandy’s native token, CANDY, is built on Binance Smart Chain and helps to reward wallet holders in the form of cashback and dividend. TripCandy is down over 27% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.003709. This crypto has an all-time high of $0.0209 (July 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002573 (July 2021).

LockTrip (LOC: >$26 million)

It is a blockchain-based travel marketplace that helps users save money by eliminating middlemen. Its native token, LOC, powers the operation of the platform. LOC is powered by the Hydra. LockTrip is down over 10% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $2.18. This crypto has an all-time high of $11.19 (June 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001779 (November 2020).

Travala.com (AVA: >$50 million)

Founded in 2017, it is a blockchain-based travel booking platform that is backed by Binance. Its native token, AVA, is used for the Customer Loyalty Program, Referral Program, Standard Booking Givebacks, Affiliate Program and more. Travala.com is down over 37% in 7 days, and is currently trading around $0.9834. This crypto has an all-time high of $6.48 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04395 (August 2018).

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm. MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.