These Are The Ten Biggest Firms Reporting Earnings Next Week

Stocks generally see significant movement days before the earnings announcement. Investors, both long and short-term, use this event to initiate fresh positions, as well as to make quick profits. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest firms reporting earnings next week.

Ten Biggest Firms Reporting Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data (as of June 23, 2022) of companies announcing earnings next week to rank the 10 biggest firms reporting earnings next week.

Jefferies Financial Group

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers financial services through Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) shares are down by over 30% year to date and over 14% in the last year. It has a 52-week range of $25.88 to $44.47, and as of writing, Jefferies Financial Group shares were trading at over $26. Jefferies Financial Group is scheduled to report its earnings on June 27.

Concentrix

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company deals in customer experience solutions and technology. Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ:CNXC) shares are down by almost 23% year to date and over 9% in the last year. It has a 52-week range of $136.01 to $208.48, and as of writing, Concentrix shares were trading at over $138. Concentrix is scheduled to report its earnings on June 28.

TD Synnex

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company offers the technology industry distribution, logistics and integration services. TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) shares are down by over 18% year to date and over 23% in the last year. It has a 52-week range of $89.08 to $130.93, and as of writing, TD SYNNEX shares were trading at over $93. TD SYNNEX is scheduled to report its earnings on June 28.

McCormick & Co.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Baltimore, Md., this company makes, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products. McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) shares are down by almost 14% year to date and over 3% in the last year. It has a 52-week range of $77.85 to $107.35, and as of writing, McCormick shares were trading at over $83. McCormick is scheduled to report its earnings on June 29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Founded in 1901 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company offers drug store services, and operates through the Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International segments. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shares are down by over 22% year to date. It has a 52-week range of $39.14 to $55.00, and as of writing, Walgreens Boots Alliance shares were trading at over $40. Walgreens Boots Alliance is scheduled to report its earnings on June 30.

General Mills

Founded in 1928 and headquartered in Minneapolis, this company makes and sells branded consumer foods. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares are up by almost 1% year to date and almost 15% in the last year. It has a 52-week range of $56.67 to $73.99, and as of writing, General Mills shares were trading at over $67. General Mills is scheduled to report its earnings on June 29.

Paychex

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., this company offers payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement solutions. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares are down by over 15% year to date but are up by almost 11% in the last year. It has a 52-week range of $103.34 to $141.92, and as of writing, Paychex shares were trading at over $115. Paychex is scheduled to report its earnings on June 29.

Constellation Brands

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Victor, N.Y., this company makes, markets and distributes beer, wine, and spirits. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares are down by over 5% year to date but are up by over 30% in the last year. It has a 52-week range of $207.35 to $261.53, and as of writing, Constellation Brands shares were trading at over $235. Constellation Brands is scheduled to report its earnings on June 30.

Micron Technology

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, this company offers innovative memory and storage solutions. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are down by almost 40% year to date and over 30% in the last year. It has a 52-week range of $53.60 to $98.45, and as of writing, Micron Technology shares were trading at over $56. Micron Technology is scheduled to report its earnings on June 30.

Nike

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., this company deals in athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares are down by over 37% year to date and over 21% in the last year. It has a 52-week range of $103.46 to $179.10, and as of writing, Nike shares were trading at over $104. Nike is scheduled to report its earnings on June 27.

