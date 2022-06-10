These Are The Ten Biggest Identity Cryptocurrencies

Rising cases of data breaches and privacy invasions have made internet users more careful about online security. As with many other industries, blockchain companies have come forward to address this issue by assisting users in making their online identity more secure. Blockchain companies have come up with a viable solution in the form of identity tokens. These tokens or cryptocurrencies facilitate identity verification. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest identity cryptocurrencies.

Ten Biggest Identity Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market cap data (as of June 9, 2022) of the identity tokens to rank the ten biggest Identity cryptocurrencies.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Project Pai (PAI)

It is an open-source, blockchain-based platform that enables users to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). PAI is down by almost 54% year to date and by almost 17% in the last 30 days. As of writing, PAI was trading at $0.00144 and had a market cap of more than $2 million. It has an all-time high of $1.54 (June 2018) and an all-time low of $0.00107 (May 2022).

Idena (IDNA)

It offers a way to formalize people on the blockchain without personally identifiable information. IDNA is down by almost 54% year to date but is up by over 34% in the last 30 days. As of writing, IDNA was trading at $0.05195 and had a market cap of more than $3 million. It has an all-time high of $0.3169 (August 2020) and an all-time low of $0.00993 (May 2022).

Shyft Network (SHFT)

Established in 2017, it is a public blockchain protocol that aggregates, verifies and validates data stored in private and public ecosystems. SHFT is down by over 90% year to date but is up by almost 16% in the last 30 days. As of writing, SHFT was trading at $0.03743 and had a market cap of more than $9 million. It has an all-time high of $6.40 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02036 (May 2022).

SelfKey (KEY)

It is a blockchain-based identity platform that operates a platform to allow users to manage identity data. KEY is down by almost 66% year to date and by over 16% in the last 30 days. As of writing, KEY was trading at $0.00446, and had a market cap of more than $22 million. It has an all-time high of $0.09031 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0005466 (April 2020).

KILT Protocol (KILT)

Founded in 2018, it is a decentralized blockchain identity protocol that aims to return users' control over their personal data. KILT is down by almost 84% year to date and by almost 27% in the last 30 days. As of writing, KILT was trading at $0.67 and had a market cap of more than $33 million. It has an all-time high of $13.49 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4523 (May 2022).

VerusCoin (VRSC)

It is a zero-knowledge technology, privacy-oriented project that has come up with a new consensus algorithm, called Proof of Power. VRSC is down by over 13% year to date and by almost 4% in the last 30 days. As of writing, VRSC was trading at $0.5946 and had a market cap of more than $42 million. It has an all-time high of $3.42 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04129 (January 2021).

Metadium (META)

It is an identity ecosystem built on a public blockchain to achieve its vision of self-sovereigned identity. META is down by over 51% year to date and by over 10% in the last 30 days. As of writing, META was trading at $0.0504 and had a market cap of more than $85 million. It has an all-time high of $0.4466 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002862 (March 2020).

Energy Web Token (EWT)

Launched in June 2019, it is the operational token for the Energy Web Chain. It allows enterprises to develop customized decentralized apps for the energy sector. EWT is down by over 64% year to date and by over 9% in the last 30 days. As of writing, EWT was trading at $3.25 and had a market cap of more than $97 million. It has an all-time high of $22.22 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5008 (April 2020).

Civic (CVC)

Launched in 2018, it is a blockchain-based identity management solution provider that allows individuals and businesses to control and protect their personal identity information. CVC is down by over 49% year to date and by over 7% in the last 30 days. As of writing, CVC was trading at $0.1862 and had a market cap of more than $124 million. It has an all-time high of $1.66 (December 2017) and an all-time low of $0.01081 (March 2020).

Ontology (ONT)

It is a high speed, low-cost public blockchain. Ontology aims to bring decentralized identity and data solutions to Web3 to achieve its goal of boosting privacy, transparency, and trust. ONT is down by over 55% year to date and by over 20% in the last 30 days. As of writing, ONT was trading at $0.3031 and had a market cap of more than $265 million. It has an all-time high of $11.18 (May 2018) and an all-time low of $0.1954 (May 2022).

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.