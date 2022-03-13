These Are The Ten Biggest Insurance Cryptocurrencies

Insurers have been slow to enter the crypto market, but the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies is now attracting many big insurance players. There are mainly three ways an insurer can become a part of the crypto world: as crypto-market underwriters, by accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment, and by holding cryptocurrency on their balance sheet. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest insurance cryptocurrencies.

Ten Biggest Insurance Cryptocurrencies

We used the market cap data as of March 11, 2022 from coinmarketcap.com to rank the 10 biggest insurance cryptocurrencies.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Razor Network (RAZOR: >$2.7 million)

Launched in 2019, Razor is a decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts with real-world, off-chain data quickly and securely. Its smart contracts can run on any Ethereum-compatible blockchain. RAZOR is down by over 70% year to date and down by almost 20% in the last seven days. It is presently trading at around $0.01149. It has an all-time high of $0.9269 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01124 (March 2022).

YAM V3 (YAM: >$2.8 million)

YAM V3 refers to itself as an "experiment in fair farming, governance, and elasticity." YAM is down by almost 50% year to date and down by over 8% in the last seven days. It is presently trading at around $0.2138. It has an all-time high of $174.20 (August 2020).

ARMOR (ARMOR: >$3 million)

ARMOR is a decentralized brokerage-for-cover underwritten by Nexus Mutual's blockchain-based insurance alternative. ARMOR is down by over 60% year to date and down by over 13% in the last seven days. It is presently trading at around $0.01758. It has an all-time high of $1.92 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01714 (March 2022).

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF: >$3.7 million)

PowerTrade Fuel is a token that guides the treasury of PowerTrade, a fee-funded decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for insurance. The treasury covers outstanding obligations if there isn't enough margin collateral to cover those obligations, often in case of a black swan event. PTF is up by almost 19% year to date but is down by over 13% in the last seven days. It is presently trading at around $0.1543. It has an all-time high of $2.66 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.07957 (January 2022).

Bridge Mutual (BMI: >$5 million)

Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary P2P or P2B insurance platform that offers coverage for smart contracts, stablecoins, and centralized exchanges. Basically, the platform determines insurance payouts, provides insurance coverage and compensates users for taking part in the ecosystem. BMI is down by over 67% year to date and is presently trading at around $0.08382. It has an all-time high of $5.47 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $0.07867 (February 2022).

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP: >$12 million)

Etherisc is a platform for decentralized insurance applications. The Etherisc DIP token aims to make buying and selling insurance more efficient, reduce operational costs, and offer greater transparency. DIP is down by over 43% year to date and down by over 12% in the last seven days. It is presently trading at around $0.06091.

InsurAce (INSUR: >$20 million)

Launched in October 2020, InsurAce is a decentralized protocol that facilitates reliable insurance services. InsurAce claims its main benefits are a “0” premium, liquidity mining and sustainable returns. INSUR is down by over 5% year to date and is presently trading at around $0.4621. It has an all-time high of $16.84 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.403 (March 2022).

Wrapped NXM (WNXM: >$43 million)

Wrapped NXM is a governance token for the Nexus Mutual protocol. WNXM allows users to buy cover, participate in Risk and Claims Assessments, and vote on governance decisions. WNXM is down by over 59% year to date and down by over 7% in the last seven days. It is presently trading at around $26.18. It has an all-time high of $134.14 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $9.70 (July 2020).

inSure DeFi (SURE: >$149 million)

InSure DeFi is a community-based crypto asset insurance ecosystem that allows users to insure their crypto portfolio by buying its native SURE tokens with fiat money and other cryptocurrencies. SURE is down by over 37% year to date but is up by over 2% in the last seven days. It is presently trading at around $0.005557. It has an all-time high of $0.1063 (January 2020) and an all-time low of $0.0004308 (June 2021).

NXM (NXM: >$570 million)

Launched in May 2019, NXM is a decentralized insurance protocol that allows users to take out covers on smart contracts using its native currency, NXM. It uses a risk-sharing pool to allow users to buy insurance coverage or contribute for future rewards. NXM is down by over 31% year to date and is presently trading at over $86. It has an all-time high of $187.16 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $6.84 (July 2020).

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.