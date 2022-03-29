These Are The Ten Biggest Petroleum Refining Companies

Petroleum refining is a well established industry globally. The demand for oil refining is mainly due to growing investment in the construction industry and aviation industry as well as expanding and upgrading of refineries to meet the growing demand for petroleum products. The COVID-19 pandemic did slow down the petroleum refining industry for a while, but now, the industry is recovering strongly. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest petroleum refining companies.

Ten Biggest Petroleum Refining Companies

We have referred to the latest available revenue numbers to rank the ten biggest petroleum refining companies. Following are the ten biggest petroleum refining companies:

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (>$3 billion)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Indianapolis, this company deals in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares are up over 5% year-to-date but are down almost 6% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $13, while it has a 52-week range of $5.27 and $17.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported a net loss of more than $250 million in 2021.

Par Pacific Holdings (>$5 billion)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Houston, this company operates energy and infrastructure businesses through Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other segments. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE:PARR) shares are down over 26% year-to-date and almost 13% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $12, while it has a 52-week range of $11.66 and $18.05. Par Pacific Holdings reported a net loss of more than $80 million in 2021.

Delek US Holdings (>$9 billion)

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., this company deals in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) shares are up almost 39% year-to-date and almost 17% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $20, while it has a 52-week range of $13.48 and $26.09. Delek US Holdings reported a net loss of more than $200 million in 2021.

HF Sinclair (>$17 billion)

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Dallas, this company makes gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, and asphalt. HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) shares are up almost 18% year-to-date and over 29% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $38, while it has a 52-week range of $27.17 and $39.39. HF Sinclair reported a net income of more than $550 million in 2021.

PBF Energy (>$24 billion)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., it is a petroleum refiner that makes available lubricants, petrochemical feed stocks, transportation fuels, heating oil and other petroleum products. PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares are up over 76% year-to-date and almost 34% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $22, while it has a 52-week range of $7.24 and $25.88. PBF Energy reported a net income of more than $230 million in 2021.

Valero Energy (>$102 billion)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, this company makes and markets transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shares are up over 28% year-to-date and over 13% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $96, while it has a 52-week range of $58.85 and $97.52. Valero Energy reported a net income of more than $900 million in 2021.

Phillips 66 (>$109 billion)

Founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, this company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and other related products. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares are up almost 12% year-to-date but are down over 4% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $81, while it has a 52-week range of $63.19 and $94.34. Phillips 66 reported a net income of more than $1.30 billion in 2021.

Marathon Petroleum (>$124 billion)

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, this company deals in refining, marketing and transportation of petroleum products. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) shares are up over 27% year-to-date and over 9% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $81, while it has a 52-week range of $50.19 and $81.75. Marathon Petroleum reported a net income of more than $1.20 billion in 2021.

Chevron (>$146 billion)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., and is engaged in every aspect of the oil, natural gas, and geothermal energy industries. As well, it offers financial, technology and administrative support for energy and chemical operations. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares are up over 40% year-to-date and over 23% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $165, while it has a 52-week range of $92.86 and $174.76. Chevron reported a net income of more than $15 billion in 2021.

Exxon Mobil (>$264 billion)

Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, this company explores, develops and distributes oil, gas, and petroleum products. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up over 36% year-to-date and over 10% in the last one month. Its shares are currently trading around $83, while it has a 52-week range of $52.10 and $91.51. Exxon Mobil reported a net income of more than $23 billion in 2021.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.

Companies Mentioned in This Article