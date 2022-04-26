These Are The Ten Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies

The pharmaceutical industry is among the most developed sectors globally, and the U.S. pharma industry is the biggest in terms of drug development and production, advertising, global image, revenue generation and acceptance. North America accounts for 46% of the global pharmaceuticals market in 2020, and is home to many of the world’s top pharmaceutical companies. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest pharmaceutical companies.

Ten Biggest Pharmaceutical Companies

We have used the latest available revenue figures of the pharmaceutical companies to come up with the ten biggest pharmaceutical companies. We have only considered Fortune 1000 companies for our list of the ten biggest pharmaceutical companies. Following are the ten biggest pharmaceutical companies:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (>$7.8 billion)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, N.Y., this company discovers, develops, makes and sells medicines, and owns the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) shares are up over 7% YTD and almost 35% in the last one year. The company reported a net income of over $8 billion in 2021 and more than $3.5 billion in 2020.

Biogen (>$14 billion)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company deals in therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Biogen shares are down over 12% YTD and over 22% in the last one year. The company reported a net income of over $1.5 billion in 2021 and more than $3.5 billion in 2020. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares are currently trading over $210 and have a 52-week range of $192.67 and $468.55.

Eli Lilly & Co. (>$22 billion)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company deals in pharmaceutical products for Neuroscience, Diabetes, Immunology, Oncology and Other therapies. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up almost 1% YTD and almost 48% in the last one year. The company reported a net income of over $5 billion in 2021 and more than $6 billion in 2020. Eli Lilly shares are currently trading over $277 and have a 52-week range of $178.58 and $314.

Gilead Sciences (>$22 billion)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, Calif., this company develops medicines in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus, inflammation and respiratory diseases, liver diseases, hematology, oncology and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares are down over 14% YTD and almost 5% in the last one year. Gilead Sciences shares are currently trading over $62 and have a 52-week range of $57.19 and $74.12

Amgen (>$23 billion)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., this company deals in human therapeutics and owns several brands, including Enbrel, EPOGEN, Repatha, Sensipar and more. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares are up over 11% YTD but are down almost 3% in the last one year. The company reported a net income of almost $6 billion in 2021 and over $7 billion in 2020. Amgen shares are currently trading over $250 and have a 52-week range of $198.64 and $258.81.

Bristol Myers Squibb (>$26 billion)

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in New York, this company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, distributes and sells biopharmaceutical products, including chemically-synthesized drugs. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) shares are up over 21% YTD and almost 15% in the last one year. The company reported a net income of almost $7 billion in 2021. Bristol Myers Squibb shares are currently trading over $75 and have a 52-week range of $53.22 and $78.17.

AbbVie (>$33 billion)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in North Chicago, Ill., this company develops and sells pharmaceutical products with a focus on treating chronic autoimmune diseases. AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are up over 14% YTD and over 39% in the last one year. The company reported a net income of over $11 billion in 2021 and more than $4 billion in 2020. AbbVie shares are currently trading over $153 and have a 52-week range of $105.56 and $175.91.

Merck & Co. (>$46 billion)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., this company offers health solutions through biologic therapies, medicines, vaccines, animal health, and consumer care products. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are up over 10% YTD and almost 14% in the last one year. The company reported a net income of over $12 billion in 2021 and more than $4 billion in 2020. Merck shares are currently trading over $84 and have a 52-week range of $69.46 and $91.40.

Pfizer (>$51 billion)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in n New York, this company discovers, develops, makes, markets, sells and distributes biopharmaceutical products. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are down over 18% YTD but are up over 24% in the last one year. The company reported a net income of over $22 billion in 2021 and more than $6 billion in 2020. Pfizer shares are currently trading over $47 and have a 52-week range of $37.96 and $61.71.

Johnson & Johnson (>$82 billion)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., this company makes and sells health care products and has the following business segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are up over 6% YTD and almost 10% in the last one year. The company reported a net income of almost $21 billion in 2021 and more than $14 billion in 2020.

