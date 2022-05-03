S&P 500   4,155.38
These Are The Ten Biggest Pipeline Companies

Monday, May 2, 2022 | ValueWalk

Pipeline companies are very important for keeping an economy supplied with fuel. Such companies deliver natural gas to homes, businesses, power plants, and industrial facilities. Moreover, they also deliver liquid fuels to refineries, terminals, and refueling stations. Many types of companies own oil and gas pipelines, including oil and gas producers, utilities and midstream companies. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest pipeline companies.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Pipeline Companies

We have used the latest available sales numbers of the pipeline companies to rank the ten biggest pipeline companies. For our list of the ten biggest pipeline companies, we have only considered Fortune 1000 companies. Following are the ten biggest pipeline companies:

  1. EnLink Midstream (>$6 billion)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Dallas, this company transmits, processes and markets natural gas and crude oil. EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares have gained over 40% year-to-date and over 110% in the last one year. The company posted a net income of more than $22 million in 2021 and a net loss of over $400 million in 2020. EnLink Midstream had a market cap of more than $5 billion (as of May 2, 2022).

  1. DCP Midstream (>$7.6 billion)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, this company gathers, compresses, treats, processes, transports, stores and sells natural gas. DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) shares have gained over 24% year-to-date and over 47% in the last one year. The company posted a net income of more than $390 million in 2021 and a net loss of over $300 million in 2020. DCP Midstream had a market cap of more than $7 billion (as of May 2, 2022).


  1. Williams (>$8.2 billion)

Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., it is an energy infrastructure company that explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) shares have gained almost 32% year-to-date and over 38% in the last one year. The company posted a net income of more than $1.50 billion in 2021 and over $200 million in 2020. Williams had a market cap of more than $40 billion (as of May 2, 2022).

  1. Targa Resources (>$8.6 billion)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services, as well as logistics services. Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares have gained over 40% year-to-date and over 100% in the last one year. The company posted a net income of more than $70 million in 2021 and a net loss of over $1.5 billion in 2020. Targa Resources had a market cap of more than $16 billion (as of May 2, 2022).

  1. ONEOK (>$10 billion)

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., this company gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares have gained almost 8% year-to-date and over 20% in the last one year. The company posted a net income of more than $1.40 billion in 2021 and over $600 million in 2020. ONEOK had a market cap of more than $28 billion (as of May 2, 2022).

  1. Kinder Morgan (>$13 billion)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Houston, it is an energy infrastructure company that has the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) shares have gained over 14% year-to-date and over 5% in the last one year. The company posted a net income of more than $1.70 billion in 2021 and over $100 million in 2020. Kinder Morgan had a market cap of more than $40 billion (as of May 2, 2022).

  1. NGL Energy Partners (>$24 billion)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., this company transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of water that is generated due to the energy production process. Also, it offers logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares have gained almost 15% year-to-date and but are down almost 3% in the last one year. The company posted a net loss of more than $600 million in 2021 and over $170 million in 2020. NGL Energy Partners had a market cap of more than $270 million (as of May 2, 2022).

  1. Enterprise Products Partners (>$32 billion)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Houston, this company has the following segments: Petrochemical & Refined Products Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, NGL Pipelines & Services, and Natural Gas Pipelines & Services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares have gained almost 18% year-to-date and almost 13% in the last one year. The company posted a net income of more than $4.5 billion in 2021 and over $3.7 billion in 2020. Enterprise Products Partners had a market cap of more than $56 billion (as of May 2, 2022).

  1. Plains GP Holdings (>$33 billion)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, this company offers logistics services mainly for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) shares have gained over 10% year-to-date and almost 17% in the last one year. The company posted a net income of more than $50 million in 2021 and a net loss of over $500 million in 2020. Plains GP Holdings had a market cap of more than $8.50 billion (as of May 2, 2022).

  1. Energy Transfer (>$54 billion)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Dallas, this company offers natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares have gained almost 35% year-to-date and over 28% in the last one year. The company posted a net income of more than $5.40 billion in 2021 and a net loss of over $600 million in 2020. Energy Transfer had a market cap of more than $34 billion (as of May 2, 2022).


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
EnLink Midstream (ENLC)
1.7415 of 5 stars		$9.88+0.1%4.55%247.06Hold$8.71
DCP Midstream (DCP)
1.7515 of 5 stars		$33.88-0.9%4.60%21.31Buy$36.67
Williams Companies (WMB)
2.6036 of 5 stars		$34.40+0.3%4.94%27.74Buy$34.15
Targa Resources (TRGP)
2.4505 of 5 stars		$74.26+1.2%1.89%-675.03Buy$75.73
ONEOK (OKE)
2.2656 of 5 stars		$63.87+0.9%5.86%19.01Hold$68.92
Kinder Morgan (KMI)
2.4203 of 5 stars		$18.18+0.2%6.11%40.40Hold$20.00
NGL Energy Partners (NGL)
1.5365 of 5 stars		$2.06-1.4%N/A-0.55Sell$2.25
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
3.0548 of 5 stars		$25.61-1.2%7.26%12.20Buy$28.40
Energy Transfer (ET)
3.1364 of 5 stars		$11.28+1.8%6.21%5.94Buy$14.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

