These Are The Ten Biggest Semiconductors And Other Electronic Components Companies

Companies in the semiconductors and other electronic components industry make computer chips and other components that are used in electronic devices. The industry depends primarily on the demand from the computer industry and companies making telecommunications products, such as mobile phones. Companies in the industry make standard products at low costs, or with highly specialized components. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest semiconductors and other electronic components companies.

We have used the latest available revenue numbers of the semiconductors and other electronic components companies to rank the ten biggest semiconductors and other electronic components companies. We have only used Fortune 1000 companies for our list of the ten biggest semiconductors and other electronic components companies.

Sanmina (>$8 billion)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers integrated manufacturing solutions, products and repair, components, logistics and after-market services. Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) shares are up by almost 5% year to date and by almost 3% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $43, and it has a 52-week range of $35.06 to $44.26.

Lam Research (>$9 billion)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company makes and services wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares are down by over 28% year to date and by almost 21% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $513, and it has a 52-week range of $442.53 to $731.85. The company posted a net income of more than $3.90 billion in 2021 and over $2.20 billion in 2020.

NVIDIA (>$10 billion)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company makes and sells computer graphics processors, chipsets and related software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by almost 37% year to date but are up by over 14% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $185, and it has a 52-week range of $155.67 to $346.47. The company posted a net income of more than $9.70 billion and over $4.30 billion in 2020.

Texas Instruments (>$14 billion)

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Dallas, this company designs, makes and sells embedded semiconductors for automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and other industries. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares are down by over 7% year to date and by over 8% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $174, and it has a 52-week range of $160.50 to $202.26.

Applied Materials (>$14 billion)

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are down by almost 26% year to date and over 15% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $116, and it has a 52-week range of $101.33 to $167.06. The company posted a net income of more than $5.80 billion in 2021 and over $3.60 billion in 2020.

Broadcom (>$22 billion)

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company designs, develops and sells semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are down by over 12% year to date but are up by over 23% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $584, and it has a 52-week range of $455.71 to $677.76. The company posted a net income of more than $6.70 billion in 2021 and over $2.90 billion in 2020.

Micron Technology (>$23 billion)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, this company offers innovative memory and storage solutions. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are down by over 21% year to date and by almost 13% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $73, and it has a 52-week range of $65.67 to $98.45. The company posted a net income of more than $5.80 billion in 2021 and over $2.60 billion in 2020.

Qualcomm (>$24 billion)

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in San Diego, this company designs, develops and sells digital telecommunications products and services. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are down by almost 24% year to date but are up by almost 4% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $138, and it has a 52-week range of $122.17 to $193.58.

Jabil (>$25 billion)

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., this company offers electronic manufacturing services and solutions, including electronics design, production, product management, and repair services. Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) shares are down by almost 12% year to date but are up by almost 10% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at over $61, and it has a 52-week range of $52.43 to $72.11.

Intel (>$71 billion)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company designs, makes and sells computer products and technologies, including computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are down by over 13% year to date and by over 22% in the last year. Its shares are presently trading at around $44, and it has a 52-week range of $40.31 to $58.42.

