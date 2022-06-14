These Are The Ten Biggest Specialty Retailers

Specialty stores are retailers that deal in specific product categories, such as automotive parts, office supplies and more. The rising middle class, accessible financing and credit facilities, and availability of a trained workforce are expected to boost the market size of the specialty retail industry. However, low barriers to entry and high competitiveness pose a challenge to the players in the industry. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest specialty retailers.

The Ten Biggest Specialty Retailers

We have used the latest available revenue figures posted by the specialty retailers to come up with the ten biggest specialty retailers. The list of the ten biggest specialty retailers includes specialty retailers other than specialty apparel retailers. Also, the list includes only Fortune 1000 companies.

O'Reilly Automotive (>$10 billion)

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Springfield, Mo., this company distributes and retails automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares are down almost 14% year to date but are up by over 13% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $2 billion in 2021 and over 1.7 billion in 2020. As of writing, O'Reilly Automotive shares were trading at over $596, while it has a 52-week range of $526.90 to $748.68.

ODP (>$10 billion)

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., this company offers business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. ODP Corp (NASDAQ:ODP) shares are down by almost 3% year to date and by almost 24% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $180 million in 2021. As of writing, ODP shares were trading at over $38, while it has a 52-week range of $34.71 to $50.29.

AutoZone (>$11 billion)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company retails automotive replacement parts and accessories. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares are down by over 1% year to date but are up by over 48% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $2 billion in 2021 and over $1.7 billion in 2020. As of writing, AutoZone shares were trading at over $2,064, while it has a 52-week range of $1,374.13 to $2,267.40.

Bed Bath & Beyond (>$12 billion)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Union, N.J., this company sells domestic merchandise and home furnishings products, including bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, and more. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are down by over 51% year to date and by almost 78% in the last year. The company reported a net loss of more than $550 million in 2021 and over $150 million in 2020. As of writing, Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading at over $6.

Murphy USA (>$12 billion)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered at El Dorado, Ariz., this company offers motor fuel and convenience products through its retail stores (Murphy USA and Murphy Express). Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) shares are up by over 19% year to date and by over 72% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $390 million in 2021 and over $380 million in 2020. As of writing, Murphy USA shares were trading at over $236, while it has a 52-week range of $126.56 to $262.58.

Dollar Tree (>$23 billion)

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Va., this company operates discount variety stores that offer merchandise at fixed prices. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares are up by over 11% year to date and by over 50% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $1.30 billion in 2021. As of writing, Dollar Tree shares were trading at over $153, while it has a 52-week range of $84.26 to $177.19.

Dollar General (>$27 billion)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., this company operates merchandise stores offering food, snacks, basic apparel, housewares and more. Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) shares are down by over 1% year to date but are up by over 11% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $2 billion in 2021 and over $2.5 billion in 2020. As of writing, Dollar General shares were trading at over $230, while it has a 52-week range of $183.25 to $262.21.

Best Buy (>$43 billion)

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Richfield, Minn., this company offers consumer technology products and services, and operates through Domestic and International business segments. Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) shares are down by almost 29% year to date and by over 37% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $2.40 billion in 2021 and over $1.5 billion in 2020. As of writing, Best Buy shares were trading at over $70, while it has a 52-week range of $69.07 to $141.97.

Lowe's (>$72 billion)

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., this company offers home improvement products, including related to maintenance, repair, home decoration and more. Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) shares are down by almost 28% year to date and by over 2% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $8 billion in 2021 and over $5 billion in 2020. As of writing, Lowe's shares were trading at over $184, while it has a 52-week range of $179.22 to $263.31.

Home Depot (>$110 billion)

Founded in 1978 and headquartered at Atlanta, Ga., this company deals in building materials and home improvement products. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) shares are down by over 30% year to date and by almost 7% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $16 billion in 2021 and over $14 billion in 2020. As of writing, Home Depot shares were trading at $284, while it has a 52-week range of $279.59 to $420.61.

