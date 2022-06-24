These Are The Ten Biggest Storage Cryptocurrencies

Cloud storage is a centralized storage platform, but they are vulnerable to data theft or loss. Decentralized storage platforms, however, can overcome this drawback by breaking user data into smaller pieces and spreading it across nodes. Also, data is automatically encrypted when uploaded to the network. Such platforms usually have their own coins or tokens as they exist on a blockchain. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest storage cryptocurrencies.

Ten Biggest Storage Cryptocurrencies

We have referred to the market capitalization data (as of June 22, 2022) of storage cryptocurrencies to rank the ten biggest storage cryptocurrencies.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Aleph.im (ALEPH)

Created in 2018, it is an open-source crosschain network that features a decentralized database, such as computing, file storage and a DID (decentralized identity) framework. ALEPH is down almost by 1% in the last 30 days and by almost 59% year to date. As of writing, ALEPH was trading at $0.2622, giving it a market cap of more than $50 million. ALEPH has an all-time high of $0.8692 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.0247 (September 2020).

MaidSafeCoin (MAID)

It is the currency of the SAFE Network and users can spend it on Network services. MAID is down by over 2% in the last 30 days and by almost 60% year to date. As of writing, MAID was trading at $0.1672, giving it a market cap of more than $70 million. MAID has an all-time high of $1.38 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.004059 (March 2015).

Augur (REP)

It is an Ethereum token that assists in reporting and disputing the outcome of events on online prediction markets. REP is down by over 30% in the last 30 days and by almost 55% year to date. As of writing, REP was trading at $8.56, giving it a market cap of more than $90 million. REP has an all-time high of $123.24 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.783 (September 2016).

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN)

Co-founded in 2017, it allows users to realize the value of their data, as well as monetize it through the use of ERC-20 based datatokens. OCEAN is down by almost 25% in the last 30 days and by over 70% year to date. As of writing, OCEAN was trading at $0.1899, giving it a market cap of more than $100 million. OCEAN has an all-time high of $1.94 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01351 (August 2019).

Siacoin (SC)

Officially launched in June 2015, it is a native utility token of Sia, which is a secure, trustless marketplace for cloud storage enabling users to lease access to their unused storage space. SC is down by almost 30% in the last 30 days and by over 70% year to date. As of writing, SC was trading at $0.003935, giving it a market cap of more than $190 million. SC has an all-time high of $0.1117 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.00001131 (December 2015).

Storj (STORJ)

Launched in late 2018, it is an open-source cloud storage platform that uses a decentralized network of nodes to host user data. STORJ is up by over 7% in the last 30 days but is down by over 60% year to date. As of writing, STORJ was trading at $0.6577, giving it a market cap of more than $250 million. STORJ has an all-time high of $3.91 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.04835 (March 2020).

Arweave (AR)

Launched in June 2018, it is a decentralized storage network that offers a platform for the indefinite storage of data. AR is down by over 42% in the last 30 days and by over 86% year to date. As of writing, AR was trading at $9.40, giving it a market cap of more than $300 million. AR has an all-time high of $90.94 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4854 (May 2020).

Holo (HOT)

It is a peer-to-peer distributed platform for hosting decentralized applications. HOT aims to work as a bridge between the internet and apps developed using Holochain. HOT is down by over 19% in the last 30 days and by almost 71% year to date. As of writing, HOT was trading at $0.002194, giving it a market cap of more than $370 million. HOT has an all-time high of $0.03157 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0002189 (March 2020).

BitTorrent-New (BTT)

Released in February 2019, it is a dedicated native cryptocurrency token of BitTorrent, which is a popular peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing and torrent platform. BTT is down by over 30% in the last 30 days. As of writing, BTT was trading at $0.0000007932, giving it a market cap of more than $700 million. BTT has an all-time high of $0.000003054 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.000000705 (June 2022).

Filecoin (FIL)

Launched in 2020, it is a decentralized storage system that aims to “store humanity’s most important information.” Filecoin’s decentralized nature aims to protect the integrity of a data’s location. FIL is down by over 33% in the last 30 days and by over 84% year to date. As of writing, FIL was trading at $5.68, giving it a market cap of more than $1.20 billion. FIL has an all-time high of $237.24 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.83 (August 2019).

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.