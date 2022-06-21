These Are The Ten Biggest Telecommunications Companies

Telecommunications is a massive industry that includes cable companies, internet service providers, satellite companies, and telephone companies. The industry has evolved from just a few big companies in the market to a much more decentralized market. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest telecommunications companies.

Ten Biggest Telecommunications Companies

We have referred to the latest available revenue figures of the telecommunications companies to rank the ten biggest telecommunications companies. We have only taken Fortune 1000 companies for our list of the ten biggest telecommunications companies.

Windstream Holdings II (>$5 billion)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., it is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream Holdings II also offers premium broadband, entertainment and security services. The company has more than 11,000 employees.

Telephone & Data Systems (>$5 billion)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Chicago, this company offers wireline and cable broadband, video and voice services. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares are down by almost 24% year to date and by almost 33% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $150 million in 2021 and over $200 million in 2020. As of writing, Telephone & Data Systems shares were trading at over $15, while it has a 52-week range of $15.04 to $23.85.

Frontier Communications (>$8 billion)

Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., this company offers communications services to consumer and commercial users. Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares are down by almost 23% year to date and by almost 9% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $4.90 billion in 2021 and a net loss of over $400 million in 2020. As of writing, Frontier Communications shares were trading at over $22, while it has a 52-week range of $21.93 to $35.15.

Altice USA (>$9.70 billion)

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Long Island City, N.Y., this company offers telephone services, broadband, proprietary content, pay television, and advertising services. Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) shares are down by almost 46% year to date and by over 72% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $900 million in 2021 and over $400 million in 2020. As of writing, Altice USA shares were trading at over $8, while it has a 52-week range of $7.58 to $35.24.

DISH Network (>$12 billion)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Englewood, Colo., this company offers pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) shares are down by over 47% year to date and by over 57% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $2.40 billion in 2021 and over $1.70 billion in 2020. As of writing, DISH Network shares were trading at over $17, while it has a 52-week range of $16.44 to $46.31.

Lumen Technologies (>$22 billion)

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Monroe, La., this company offers integrated communications to residential and business users. Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) shares are down by over 17% year to date and by almost 26% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $2 billion in 2021 and a net loss of over $1 billion in 2020. As of writing, Lumen Technologies shares were trading at over $10, while it has a 52-week range of $9.31 to $14.50.

Charter Communications (>$45 billion)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Stamford, Conn., this company offers broadband communications services, including Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares are down by over 32% year to date and by almost 36% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $4.50 billion in 2021 and over $3 billion in 2020. As of writing, Charter Communications shares were trading at over $441, while it has a 52-week range of $407.75 to $825.62

Comcast (>$108 billion)

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, this company offers video, internet, and phone services. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are down by over 23% year to date and by almost 32% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $14 billion in 2021 and over $10 billion in 2020. As of writing, Comcast shares were trading at over $38, while it has a 52-week range of $37.56 to $61.80.

Verizon Communications (>$131 billion)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to all types of customers. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are down by almost 6% year to date and by over 12% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $22 billion in 2021 and over $17 billion in 2020. As of writing, Verizon shares were trading at over $49, and have a 52-week range of $45.55 to $56.85.

AT&T (>$181 billion)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dallas, this company offers telecommunications media and technology services. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares are up by over 4% year to date but are down by over 10% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $20 billion in 2021 and a net loss of over $5 billion in 2020. As of writing, AT&T shares were trading at over $19, while it has a 52-week range of $16.62 to $22.15.

