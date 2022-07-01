These Are The Ten Biggest Trucking Companies

The trucking industry is considered to be the backbone of any economy as almost every sector depends on trucking companies to transport their goods. Advancements in technology, such as blind spot monitoring, automatic transmissions, braking assistance and more, continue to improve the industry's performance. Moreover, the growing adoption of electric and self-driving trucks will continue to push the trucking industry's growth forward. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest trucking companies.

The Ten Biggest Trucking Companies

We have referred to the latest available revenue numbers from Fortune 500 trucking companies to rank the 10 biggest trucking companies.

Werner Enterprises (>$2.4 billion)

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, this company offers logistics services through its Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares are down by almost 20% year to date and off by over 14% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $250 million in 2021 and over $160 million in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market cap of more than $2.5 billion.

ArcBest (>$2.9 billion)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas, this company offers end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares are down by over 40% year to date but are up by over 20% in the last year. The company reported more than $230 million in net income for 2021 and over $70 million in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company's market cap was more than $1.7 billion.

Amerco (>$3.7 billion)

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Reno, Nevada, this company is in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares are down by over 34% year to date and down by over 19% in the last year. The company reported more than $1 billion in net income for 2021 and over $600 million in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company's market cap exceeded $9 billion.

Landstar System (>$4 billion)

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, this company offers transportation management solutions. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares are down by over 19% year to date and down by over 8% in the last year. The company's net income came in at more than $380 million for 2021 and over $190 million in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company's market cap was over $5 billion.

Old Dominion Freight Line (>$4.1 billion)

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, this company provides regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload services. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares are down by over 30% year to date and down by over 1% in the last year. The company's net income exceeded $1 billion for 2021 and was over $600 million in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company's market cap was over $29 billion.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings ($4.8 billion)

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, this company offers multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) shares are down by over 20% year to date but are up by almost 2% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $700 million in 2021 and over $400 million in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market cap of more than $7.5 billion.

Yellow (>$4.8 billion)

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, this company provides transportation services. Yellow Corp (NASDAQ:YELL) shares are down by almost 75% year to date and down by over 50% in the last year. The company reported more than $100 million in net losses for 2021 and over $50 million in net losses in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company's market cap was more than $170 million.

Ryder System (>$8.9 billion)

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder is a logistics and transportation company that offers supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) shares are down by over 13% year to date and down by over 4% in the last year. The company reported a net income of more than $500 million in 2021 and a net loss of over $120 million in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market cap of more than $3.6 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (>$9 billion)

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas, this company offers logistics solutions. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares are down by almost 23% year to date and down by over 3% in the last year. The company reported more than $760 million in net income for 2021 and over $500 million in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company's market cap was over $16 billion.

FedEx (>$80 billion)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, this company offers transportation, e-commerce and business services. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares are down by over 7% year to date and down by over 19% in the last year. The company reported more than $5 billion in net income in 2021 and over $1.2 billion in 2020. As of the time of this writing, the company had a market cap of more than $60 billion.

