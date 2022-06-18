×
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi

These Are The Ten Largest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

Friday, June 17, 2022 | ValueWalk

The Q1 2022 earnings season started in April's second week and is now in its final stages. During this earnings season, 78% of S&P 500 Index constituents surpassed EPS expectations compared to Capital IQ Estimates, with Consumer Staples leading the list. In terms of revenue, 72.5% of the S&P 500 firms beat Capital IQ Estimates, with Information Technology firms leading the pack. Let’s take a look at the 10 largest companies announcing earnings next week.

Ten Largest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data of companies (as of June 16, 2022) to rank the 10 largest companies announcing earnings next week.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  1. Steelcase

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., this company makes and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares are down by almost 19% year to date and by over 28% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $10, while it has a 52-week range of $10.19 to $15.84. Steelcase is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

  1. GMS

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tucker, Ga., this company deals in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) shares are down by almost 34% year to date and by almost 4% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $39, while it has a 52-week range of $39.21 to $61.79. GMS is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.


  1. Worthington Industries

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, this company processes value-added steel and makes metal products. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) shares are down by over 27% year to date and by over 32% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $39, while it has a 52-week range of $39.46 to $65.60. Worthington Industries is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

  1. KB Home

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Los Angeles, this company builds and sells a variety of new homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares are down by almost 42% year to date and by almost 39% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $26, while it has a 52-week range of $25.47 to $50.20. KB Home is scheduled to report its earnings on June 22.

  1. H.B. Fuller

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., this company makes and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) shares are down by over 25% year to date and by over 9% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $60, while it has a 52-week range of $59.17 to $81.73. H.B. Fuller is scheduled to report its earnings on June 22.

  1. FactSet Research Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., this company offers integrated financial information, analytical applications and services. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares are down by over 28% year to date but are up by over 6% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $348, while it has a 52-week range of $324.34 to $495.40. FactSet Research Systems is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

  1. CarMax

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Richmond, Va., this company deals in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operators. CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) shares are down by over 34% year to date and by over 26% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $86, while it has a 52-week range of $84.37 to $155.98. CarMax is scheduled to report its earnings on June 24.

  1. Darden Restaurants

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Orlando, Fla., it is a full-service restaurant company that operates through Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business segments. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares are down by almost 26% year to date and by over 15% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $111, while it has a 52-week range of $110.96 to $164.28. Darden Restaurants is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

  1. Lennar

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Miami, it is a homebuilder company that also offers real estate related financial and investment management services. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares are down by over 44% year to date and by almost 32% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $65, while it has a 52-week range of $63.36 to $117.54. Lennar is scheduled to report its earnings on June 21.

  1. FedEx

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company offers transportation, e-commerce and business services. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares are down by almost 13% year to date and by almost 22% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at $228, while it has a 52-week range of $192.82 to $304.59. FedEx is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Steelcase (SCS)
1.8798 of 5 stars		$10.35+1.4%5.60%345.12N/AN/A
GMS (GMS)
2.5088 of 5 stars		$39.70+0.1%N/A7.56Buy$64.14
Worthington Industries (WOR)
2.4698 of 5 stars		$40.41+1.8%2.77%5.08HoldN/A
KB Home (KBH)
3.1284 of 5 stars		$25.56-1.8%2.35%3.94Buy$44.83
H.B. Fuller (FUL)
2.6831 of 5 stars		$60.28-0.6%1.26%17.99Buy$79.50
FactSet Research Systems (FDS)
2.7882 of 5 stars		$349.33+0.2%1.02%32.11Hold$429.00
CarMax (KMX)
2.6013 of 5 stars		$86.99+1.4%N/A12.50Buy$132.70
Darden Restaurants (DRI)
3.5214 of 5 stars		$114.20+2.1%3.85%14.38Buy$154.11
Lennar (LEN)
3.2414 of 5 stars		$64.63+0.2%2.32%5.06Buy$104.57
FedEx (FDX)
3.1762 of 5 stars		$229.90+2.0%1.30%12.07Buy$298.30
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.