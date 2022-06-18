These Are The Ten Largest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

The Q1 2022 earnings season started in April's second week and is now in its final stages. During this earnings season, 78% of S&P 500 Index constituents surpassed EPS expectations compared to Capital IQ Estimates, with Consumer Staples leading the list. In terms of revenue, 72.5% of the S&P 500 firms beat Capital IQ Estimates, with Information Technology firms leading the pack. Let’s take a look at the 10 largest companies announcing earnings next week.

Ten Largest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data of companies (as of June 16, 2022) to rank the 10 largest companies announcing earnings next week.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Steelcase

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., this company makes and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares are down by almost 19% year to date and by over 28% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $10, while it has a 52-week range of $10.19 to $15.84. Steelcase is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

GMS

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Tucker, Ga., this company deals in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) shares are down by almost 34% year to date and by almost 4% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $39, while it has a 52-week range of $39.21 to $61.79. GMS is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

Worthington Industries

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, this company processes value-added steel and makes metal products. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) shares are down by over 27% year to date and by over 32% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $39, while it has a 52-week range of $39.46 to $65.60. Worthington Industries is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

KB Home

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Los Angeles, this company builds and sells a variety of new homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares are down by almost 42% year to date and by almost 39% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $26, while it has a 52-week range of $25.47 to $50.20. KB Home is scheduled to report its earnings on June 22.

H.B. Fuller

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minn., this company makes and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) shares are down by over 25% year to date and by over 9% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $60, while it has a 52-week range of $59.17 to $81.73. H.B. Fuller is scheduled to report its earnings on June 22.

FactSet Research Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., this company offers integrated financial information, analytical applications and services. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares are down by over 28% year to date but are up by over 6% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $348, while it has a 52-week range of $324.34 to $495.40. FactSet Research Systems is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

CarMax

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Richmond, Va., this company deals in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operators. CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) shares are down by over 34% year to date and by over 26% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $86, while it has a 52-week range of $84.37 to $155.98. CarMax is scheduled to report its earnings on June 24.

Darden Restaurants

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Orlando, Fla., it is a full-service restaurant company that operates through Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business segments. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares are down by almost 26% year to date and by over 15% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $111, while it has a 52-week range of $110.96 to $164.28. Darden Restaurants is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

Lennar

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Miami, it is a homebuilder company that also offers real estate related financial and investment management services. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares are down by over 44% year to date and by almost 32% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at over $65, while it has a 52-week range of $63.36 to $117.54. Lennar is scheduled to report its earnings on June 21.

FedEx

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company offers transportation, e-commerce and business services. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares are down by almost 13% year to date and by almost 22% in the last year. As of writing, its shares were trading at $228, while it has a 52-week range of $192.82 to $304.59. FedEx is scheduled to report its earnings on June 23.

