These Are The Ten Newest Cryptocurrencies That Recently Debuted

The cryptocurrency market is booming and continues to attract new investors on a daily basis. Similarly, new coins are also coming to the market regularly, with some offering unique features while others are trying to benefit from the crypto craze by catering to the already existing user base. Let’s take a look at the ten newest cryptocurrencies that recently debuted on the crypto market.

Ten Newest Cryptocurrencies

For our list of ten newest cryptocurrencies, we have only considered coins that have been added to CoinMarketCap in the last 30 days. We have ranked the ten newest cryptocurrencies on the basis of their market cap (as of April 27, 2022). Following are the ten newest cryptocurrencies:

Stone (ONE, >$64 million)

It is the utility token of the Civilization ecosystem (civfund.org), and is primarily of use for civilization's second product, CivFarm, which is a farming platform. Users depositing assets on CivFarm will get the opportunity to earn stone as a reward. ONE is currently trading around $0.00000006294.

Uncharted (UNC, >$83 million)

Uncharted aims to explore the infinite possibilities of NFT as a creativity infrastructure. It is a metaverse game that integrates social interaction, NFT collection, action, exploration, trade and DAO governance to offer an impressive metaverse gaming experience. UNC works as the hard currency in the Uncharted economic system, and can be used for trading on exchanges, NFT purchases, stake mining and more. UNC is currently trading around $0.0827.

HubCoin (HUB, >$84 million)

It is a gaming hub for gamers and game enthusiasts that uses smart contract technology to enrich the gaming experience. HubCoin aims to help gamers earn while having fun, and ensures that the gamers receive proper remuneration through its smart contracts and gamified systems. It is the native token of the Hubber platform and is launched as an ERC token on the ethereum network. HUB is currently trading around $0.1808.

Gaming Stars (GAMES, >$180 million)

Based in Berlin, this gaming app enables users to compete in popular console, PC and mobile games for fiat and cryptocurrency. It aims to bring the concept of sports betting to video gaming, allowing gamers to earn real money and crypto by competing with others. Gaming Stars aims to become for video gaming what PokerStars is for Poker. GAMES is currently trading around $1.83.

CharityDAO (CHD, >$270 million)

Charity DAO is a decentralized charitable entity with an objective to make charity easy and efficient, as well as do away with political interference and geographic restrictions in charity. It has partnered with about 50 countries and districts charitable organizations globally, and has made its first cryptocurrency donation to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society. CHD is currently trading around $0.05058.

Tierra Meta (TRMT, $307 million)

Tierra Meta aims to combine real estate and blockchain by developing an NFT platform that architects and spatial designers can use to develop NFTs and build a portfolio to showcase and share inspirations. Moreover, it would also launch NFT projects that would bring together real estate developers and investors to facilitate sharing of real estate information and business opportunities. TRMT is currently trading around $0.1232.

EAC (EAC, >$970 million)

EAC aims to develop a project with inherent properties of culture and space using blockchain technology and metaverse technology. Basically, it aims to do away with the limitations of time and space to bring culture and art from the past to the present and to the future. In its second phase, the project wants to preserve and inherit the cultural heritages of more than 52 countries. EAC is currently trading around $1.97.

XRUN (XRUN, >$1.8 billion)

It is a blockchain advertising platform with AR (Augmented Reality) and GPS technology. XRUN is the most successful Pokémon Go cases. The coin claims to offer “increased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using AR,” as well as a “high reward system through crypto-currency” and “increased advertising efficiency.” XRUN is currently trading around $0.8977.

Aunfin Protocol (AUN, >$2.5 billion)

Aufin holders get an automatic compound interest that is paid every 10 minutes. AUN is currently trading around $0.265.

H2O (H2OC, >$42 billion)

Launched in 2022, H2O operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Currently, it is a utility token, and is not staked and not invested. Once these coins are staked, the money will be used to buy water producing assets, such as desalination plants, waste water plants, dams and more. These assets will belong to the H2O Coin stakeholders and Digital Warrant Securities. H2O’s objective is to reduce the cost of water and raise the production volume of water globally. H2OC is currently trading around $4.48.

