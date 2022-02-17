These Are The Ten Top Holdings Of Himanshu Shah

Himanshu H. Shah is the founder, president and chief investment officer of Shah Capital Management. Shah founded Shah Capital Management in 2005 after working at UBS for ten years. Shah Capital Management was among the top performing hedge funds in Q3 2021. Shah’s portfolio is diversified across 5 sectors as well as focuses on investments in the U.S. Let’s take a look at the top holdings of Himanshu Shah.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Top Ten Holdings Of Himanshu Shah

We have used Shah Capital Management’s latest 13F filing (Dec. 31, 2021) to come up with the top ten holdings of Himanshu Shah. Following are the top ten holdings of Himanshu Shah:

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Beijing, China, this company offers advertisement and content production services. Shah owns more than 6.9 million shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GSMG). These shares have a market value of more than $8.13 million and account for 2.17% of Shah’s portfolio. Glory Star New Media Group shares are currently trading over $1.10 and are down over 5% YTD.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Beijing, China, New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) deals in private educational services. Shah owns more than 8.3 million shares of EDU at an estimated average price of $2.07. These shares have a market value of more than $17.4 million and account for 4.66% of Shah’s portfolio. EDU shares are currently trading over $1.60 and are down almost 22% YTD.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, this company deals in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Shah owns more than 1.12 million shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ). These shares have a market value of more than $18.5 million and account for 4.94% of Shah’s portfolio. Turquoise Hill Resources shares are currently trading over $21 and are up over 28% YTD.

Valaris

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Houston, it is an offshore drilling contractor. Shah owns 523,353 shares of Valaris Ltd (NYSE:VAL), having a market value of more than $18.8 million and accounting for 5.02% of Shah’s portfolio. Valaris shares are currently trading over $40 and are up almost 11% YTD.

Antero Midstream

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Denver, this company operates and develops midstream energy assets. Shah owns more than 1.95 million shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) at an estimated average price of $2.41. These shares have a market value of more than $18.9 million and account for 5.05% of Shah’s portfolio. Antero Midstream shares are currently trading over $10 and are up almost 4% YTD.

VEON

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, this company offers connectivity and internet services. Shah owns more than 19 million shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) at an estimated average price of $1.87. These shares have a market value of more than $33 million and account for 8.99% of Shah’s portfolio. VEON shares are currently trading over $1.50 and are down almost 10% YTD.

Genworth Financial

Founded in 1871 and headquartered in Richmond, Va., it is a financial services company that deals in insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. Shah owns more than 11 million shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) at an estimated average price of $3.30. These shares have a market value of more than $46 million and account for 12.51% of Shah’s portfolio. Genworth Financial shares are currently trading over $4.20 and are up almost 6% YTD.

China Yuchai International

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Singapore, it is a holding company that is in the business of engine manufacturing, hospitality operations and property development. Shah owns more than 3.5 million shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) at an estimated average price of $10.48. These shares have a market value of more than $52 million and account for 14.09% of Shah’s portfolio. China Yuchai International shares are currently trading over $13 and are down almost 7% YTD.

ReneSola

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Putuo District, China, this company makes solar wafers and modules. Shah owns more than 11 million shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) at an estimated average price of $19.67. These shares have a market value of more than $69 million and account for 18.44% of Shah’s portfolio. ReneSola shares are currently trading over $6 and are up almost 1% YTD.

Antero Resources

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Denver, it is an independent oil and natural gas company. Shah owns more than 5 million shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) at an estimated average price of $1.15. These shares have a market value of more than $90 million and account for 24.13% of Shah’s portfolio. Antero Resources shares are currently trading over $20 and are up almost 17% YTD.